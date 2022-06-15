Heizou and Kuki Shinobu release dates in Genshin Impact

Kuki Shinobu and Heizou are two upcoming characters that some Genshin Impact players might wish to know when their release dates are. These two characters will appear on two separate banners, but both of them are 4-star characters. Thus, they will be reasonably easy to obtain, meaning that one won't have to spend too many Primogems to acquire them.

Their expected release dates are:

Kuki Shinobu: June 21, 2022

June 21, 2022 Heizou: July 13, 2022

These dates are based on a few factors. Yelan's banner ends on June 21, 2022, meaning that Itto's banner should begin shortly after. Similarly, miHoYo confirmed that Genshin Impact 2.8 would launch on July 13, 2022.

A few leakers have stated that Heizou will be released in the first banner, which coincides with that date.

Kuki Shinobu banner release date in Genshin Impact 2.7

All that was officially revealed about Itto's banner is that it's the second one in Genshin Impact 2.7 and that Kuki Shinobu is on it. miHoYo didn't list a specific date, but the earliest possible release date would be June 21, 2022.

That date is when Yelan and Xiao's banners end. It would be logical if Itto's banner starts shortly after those two characters' Event Wishes end.

Considering that it is known that Kuki Shinobu is a 4-star character, some fans might be wondering who the remaining two featured 4-stars are on his banner. Unfortunately for them, it is currently unknown who those two characters will be.

All of Kuki Shinobu's gameplay details have already been leaked. She is a 4-star Electro Sword user whose Elemental Skill sacrifices a portion of her HP to deal Electro DMG to nearby enemies, as well as being capable of healing her allies. Her Elemental Burst deals AOE Electro DMG and will last longer if she has 50% HP or less when casting it.

Travelers interested in checking out her Ascension Materials should know that they have been leaked too. For their convenience, they can click on the above hyperlink.

Heizou banner leaks in Genshin Impact 2.8

Lumie @lumie_lumie [2.8]

Heizou First Banner



*stc [2.8]Heizou First Banner*stc

Compared to Kuki Shinobu, miHoYo has never confirmed which banner Heizou will be summonable in Genshin Impact 2.8. Current leaks state that he will appear on the first banner of the forthcoming update, although various leaks dispute which 5-star character will be featured alongside him.

Like with the previous, the remaining 4-star characters on this banner are unknown. If Heizou did appear in the first banner of Genshin Impact 2.8, then his release date would be July 13, 2022.

Travelers should keep in mind that these types of leaks are always subject to change, so they should know that there is a chance that this leak could be wrong.

It is worth mentioning that Heizou is a 4-star Anemo Catalyst who has an Elemental Skill that he can hold to deal more damage. His Elemental Burst is a swift kick into the air, which can suck in nearby enemies inward. Like with Kuki Shinobu, Travelers can check out his Ascension Materials by clicking here.

The official Genshin Impact Twitter account did reveal Heizou before, and his presence in the 2.8 beta does indicate that he will, at the very least, be playable in Version 2.8.

