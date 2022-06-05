Genshin Impact 2.7 Kuki Shinobu release date, Ascension Materials, and pre-farming guide

Kuki Shinobu will be the newest character in Genshin Impact 2.7's second half and plenty of travelers are looking forward to her debut. Naturally, they will want to know details such as her release date (June 21, 2022) and all of her Ascension Materials. Thankfully, that information is already available for them to view, which will be shown in this article.

There will also be a pre-farming guide shown down below to aid new players who really want to max out Kuki Shinobu as soon as possible. All of her materials are currently in the game, so one can start farming right away after reading this article.

Kuki Shinobu's release date in Genshin Impact 2.7

The ingame notice specified that Kuki Shinobu's Hangout will be available on June 21 aka when she's going to be officially available on Itto's banner.

An in-game notice shows that her Hangout Event will debut on June 21, 2022, suggesting that's when the second phase of Genshin Impact 2.7 will begin. Yelan's current banner also ends on June 21, 2022, at 05:59:00 PM, so it would make sense if Itto's banner starts on that day.

Itto is also the only 5-star character known to be having a banner at the time. Aside from Kuki Shinobu, it isn't currently revealed who the remaining 4-star characters are on that banner.

There isn't much time between then and now, so interested players should check out her Ascension Materials and how to farm them.

Kuki Shinobu Ascension Materials and pre-farming guide

nora.mp3 @nora_mp3

Kuki Shinobu Ascension & Talent Material Infographic for Genshin Impact 2.7



Kuki Shinobu Ascension & Talent Material Infographic for Genshin Impact 2.7

This tweet shows off all of her Ascension and Talent Level-Up Materials, although it should be mentioned that the "?" icon should be replaced by Tears of the Calamitous God. The rest of the materials and numbers are accurate, so it's worth checking out how to pre-farm them.

The Electro Hypostasis is a very easy boss to beat (Image via miHoYo)

Unfortunately for Kuki Shinobu fans, the Ruin Serpent that drops Runic Fangs does not drop any of the Vajrada Amethyst items. Hence, they're going to have to defeat more bosses compared to some older characters who could farm the same boss for multiple Ascension Materials.

Several weekly bosses drop this material:

Azhdaha

Childe

Dvalin

Raiden Shogun

Several normal bosses drop it as well:

Coral Defenders

Electro Hypostasis

Primo Geovishap

Thunder Manifestation

Ideally, players will choose the easiest normal boss to farm (in this case, it would be the Electro Hypostasis). Remember to farm:

1 Vajrada Amethyst Sliver

9 Vajrada Amethyst Fragments

9 Vajrada Amethyst Chunks

6 Vajrada Amethyst Gemstones

The Ruin Serpent's location (Image via miHoYo)

As for the Runic Fang, Travelers will have to defeat the Ruin Serpent that debuted in Genshin Impact 2.7. To access it, they must complete the quest, Surreptitious Seven-Star Seal Sundering. She needs 46 Runic Fangs to ascend to her max level.

Travelers will also have to farm 168 Naku Weeds to fully ascend her in Genshin Impact 2.7. They are a local specialty in Inazuma, which can be collected in all of the areas shown in the above interactive map.

Alternatively, they can buy five of them for 1,000 Mora every three days from Aoi in Inazuma City. Likewise, they can plant some Naku Weed Seeds in the Serenitea Pot and harvest them two days and 22 hours later.

The final Ascension Materials to talk about are the Spectral items. Kuki Shinobu needs the following to ascend in Genshin Impact 2.7:

18 Spectral Husks

30 Spectral Hearts

36 Spectral Nuclei

She will need an additional number of them to max out her Talents, which can be seen below:

18 Spectral Husks

66 Spectral Hearts

93 Spectral Nuclei

Violet Court's location in Genshin Impact 2.7 (Image via miHoYo)

The Elegance scrolls are necessary to max out her Talents. They're primarily obtained through the Violet Court, but only on Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday. Kuki Shinobu needs the following in Genshin Impact 2.7:

9 Teachings of Elegance

63 Guides to Elegance

114 Philosophies of Elegance

The final non-Mora item that players can farm in Genshin Impact 2.7 are the Tears of the Calamitous God. Kuki Shinobu needs 18 of them to max out all of her Talents. It's not too easy to farm them, considering they're available from a weekly boss.

Travelers need to complete the Raiden Shogun's second Story Quest to unlock the Domain where they can farm this Talent Level-Up Material.

