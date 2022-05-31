Genshin Impact 2.7 Kuki Shinobu release date and more leaks

Genshin Impact players rejoice as the patch 2.7 update goes live on May 31, 2022. The latest update has brought two new characters for players to obtain, namely, Yelan and Kuki Shinobu.

While Yelan is a 5-star Hydro character who uses bow weapons, Kuki Shinobu is the first Electro character on the Genshin Impact roster. She is a new 4-star character who is said to have joined Arataki Itto in his solo rerun in Phase II of the latest patch update.

The following article will cover everything known about Kuki's release date and more in Genshin Impact.

Everything known about Kuki Shinobu release date in Genshin Impact patch 2.7

The 2.7 Special Program has already revealed a lot of official information about Kuki Shinobu. The livestream disclosed the order in which the character banners will be released in Phase I and Phase II of patch 2.7. Officials at Genshin Impact released a notice that mentions all the content that will arrive on the latest patch update.

Here is a list of the banner orders in both phases of the patch 2.7 update:

Phase I

Yelan Banner "Valley Orchid"

Xiao Banner "Invitation to Mundane Life"

Phase II

Arataki Itto "Oni's Royale"

The official channels also revealed all the 4-star characters that will appear on Yelan and Xiao's banner:

Yanfei

Noelle

Barbara

Additionally, leaks and the official preview page of patch 2.7 "Hidden Dreams in the Depths" update have confirmed that Kuki Shinobu will appear in Phase II with Arataki Itto. Phase I banners will stay active on Genshin Impact for 21 days. Hence, players can expect to see Kuki Shinobu on featured banners on June 20 or 21, 2022.

Genshin Impact Ascension Materials, Elemental Skill, and Burst of Kuki Shinobu explained

KUKI SHINOBU 2.7 GAMEPLAY LEAKS //



SHE'S SO COOL WHAT?!?!?!

As the first Electro Healer character to be added to the game, Kuki Shinbou has a unique Elemental Skill and Burst set. Leaked gameplay footage has been embedded above for players to have a look at all her attack animations. The leaked footage also includes her adorable idle animations as well.

Her Elemental Skill appears to be the main focus of her kit. When Kuki Shinobu casts her Elemental Skill, she will sacrifice a portion of her health to summon a ring that will heal on-field characters and deal Electro DMG to nearby enemies simultaneously. The amount of healing she can provide is based on her HP as well Elemental Mastery.

Kuki's Elemental Burst damage is also based on her maximum health. When she casts her Elemental Burst, Kuki will stab the ground to deal Electro damage to enemies caught in the AoE. Players can watch the video above to see how her Elemental Burst works.

Kuki Shinobu Ascension & Talent Material

All the materials required for the ascension of Kuki Shinobu are available in the current version of the game. Fans who want to summon Kuki Shinobu should start farming all her ascension and talent level-up materials. The above infographics will help fans collect all the required material within the limited time they have before Kuki's release.

