5 best Polearm weapons for Xiao in Genshin Impact

Xiao has returned to the event-wish banners in the latest 2.7 patch update of Genshin Impact and his fans have another chance to summon the hyper-carry Conqueror of Demons.

Since his release, Xiao has remained one of the strongest Anemo DPS characters. He can easily damage enemies by dashing through them with his Elemental Skill or plunging them with his Elemental Burst. Weapon choice is very important for DPS like Xiao to deal the maximum amount of damage when on the field.

The following article will cover the best 5 Polearm weapons for Xiao in Genshin Impact.

Ranking Deathmatch and 4 other Polearm weapons that Genshin Impact's Xiao can benefit from

5) Deathmatch

4-star Battle Pass' weapon - Deathmatch (Image via Genshin Impact)

Deathmatch is a great weapon choice for Xiao that offers 454 base ATK and 36.8% Crit Rate as secondary stat.

Xiao can gain tons of Crit Rate from this 4-star Polearm which can guarantee a great Crit Rate to damage ratio for players. The passive stays active 24x7 and increases ATK and DEF when Xiao is surrounded by enemies. The passive is not perfect, but it is still a decent buff to take advantage of.

The only caveat could be that players will have to spend real-world currency to buy the Battle Pass to obtain this 4-star Polearm weapon in Genshin Impact.

4) Skyward Spine

santa @houmatao skyward spine actually looking good for xiao skyward spine actually looking good for xiao https://t.co/lWxG7k5mFd

Skyward Spine is the only energy recharge weapon on the list. The 5-star Polearm offers a 674 base ATK and 36.8% energy recharge as secondary stats.

Players must already know that Xiao has a problem generating enough particles for himself and hence needs a battery in the party. Instead of adding a battery character such as Sucrose, Kazuha, or Venti, players can switch to an ER weapon like Skywayrd Spine, making Xiao self sufficient.

The passive also provides some Crit Rate and increases normal ATK speed depending on refinement levels. Players should note that Skyward Spine is a great alternative but there are better 5-star weapons for Xiao.

3) Calamity Queller

Calamity Queller has the highest base ATK in all Polearms (Image via Genshin Impact)

Although Calamity Queller is Shenhe's signature weapon, it can still do wonders when equipped by Xiao. Calamity Queller offers an insane 741 base ATK and 16.5% ATK% as secondary stats.

The passive also greatly complements Xiao as it provides elemental damage bonus and increases ATK by 20 seconds after casting Elemental Skill. Xiao can deal extremely high numbers to enemies after getting so much attack through the base stats and passive of Calamity Queller.

2) Staff of Homa

The Staff of Homa is single-handedly the universal Polearm for everyone. It offers a 608 base ATK and 66.2% Crit DMG.

There is no doubt that Xiao can take advantage of high base damage and Crit DMG. The passive of Staff of Homa can increase the HP of the character and it will also provide an ATK bonus based on the character's max HP.

Also, if the health of the character falls below 50%, the ATK bonus provided to the character increases depending on the refinement levels.

1) Primordial Jade Winged-Spear (PJWS)

Xiao signature weapon is tailor-made for him (Image via Genshin Impact)

Primordial Jade Winged-Spear is Xiao's signature weapon and is the best weapon players can get for him. The 5-star Polearm offers a 674 base ATK and 22.1% Crit Rate.

The passive is tailored for Xiao as his signature weapon and allows him to deal explosive damage during his Elemental Skill or Bursts. The passive increases ATK by every hit for a maximumum of 7 stacks and when maximum stacks have been reached, the passive will then increase DMG dealt by wielder.

