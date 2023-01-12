Genshin Impact Xiao materials list: Ascension and Talent resources

One of the best Anemo DPS units, Xiao is set to return to Genshin Impact 3.4 with his third rerun. While he can do more than just kill enemies with his high Plunging Attacks, his skills also make him one of the best explorers.

Although Xiao is not a must-pull unit, you should still build him. This guide covers all the materials required to get him to level 90 and increase his talent levels.

Genshin Impact: Xiao's ascension and talent level-up materials

Here is a list of items needed to max out Xiao and his talents.

1) Juvenile Jade

Juvenile Jade dropped by Promo Geovishap (Image via HoYoverse)

Juvenile Jade is the boss item used for the character ascension dropped by Primo Geovishap in Liyue. You need a total of 46 to get Xiao to level 90. Other than Xiao, only Hu Tao and Yanfei use this item for ascension as of Genshin Impact 3.3.

At max World Level 8, Primo Geovishap drops two or three Juvenile Jades each time you claim the reward, so you will have to defeat it at least 23 times.

2) Vayuda Turquoise

Vayuda Turquoise Gemstone (Image via HoYoverse)

The Vayuda Turquoise stone is a special ascension item used exclusively by Anemo characters. Unfortunately, Primo Geovishap does not drop this item, so you will have to farm it by defeating other Genshin Impact bosses, such as the Anemo Hypostasis, Maguu Kenki, Stormterror, Algorithm of Semi-Intransient Matrix of Overseer Network, and Shouki no Kami.

They come in four different rarities, and the total amount you will need to get Xiao to level 90 is:

Vayuda Turquoise Sliver x 1

Vayuda Turquoise Fragments x 9

Vayuda Turquoise Chunks x 9

Vayuda Turquoise Gemstones x 6

3) Qingxin

Liyue's local specialty, Qingxin (Image via HoYoverse)

Qingxin is a local specialty found in Liyue. There are a total of 138 spawns in one Genshin Impact map, and Xiao needs 168, so you will need to wait for it to respawn, or you can grow them in your teapot.

4) Slime drops

Slime Concentrate (Image via HoYoverse)

In Genshin Impact, there are many different kinds of slime mobs. They all drop the same material used by many characters, such as Xiao, for ascension and talent level-up. These drops also come in three different rarities, and the total amount needed by him for max ascension and talent level-up is:

Slime Condensate x 18 (+18 for talent)

Slime Secretions x 30 (+66 for talent)

Slime Concentrate x 36 (+93 for talent)

5) Prosperity talent level-up book

Philosophies of Prosperity (Image via HoYoverse)

Every Genshin Impact character needs special talent level-up materials called talent books to increase their skill levels. Like most in-game items, they also have three different rarities. The total amount needed to max out all of his three skills is:

Teachings of Prosperity x 9

Guide to Prosperity x 66

Philosophies of Prosperity x 93

Prosperity talent books can only be farmed in Taishan Mansion on Mondays, Thursdays, and Sundays using Condensed or Normal Resin. You can also get a higher rarity of this item by crafting it with three copies of the previous rarity.

6) Shadow of the Warrior

Shadow of the Warrior dropped by Tartaglia weekly boss (Image via HoYoverse)

Shadow of the Warrior is another talent level-up material dropped by Genshin Impact's weekly boss, Tartaglia, also known as Childe, in Liyue. The rewards can only be obtained once a week, and 18 drops are required to max all of Xiao's talents.

The drops, however, are not guaranteed, as you may get other talent level-up materials by defeating Tartaglia, although you can still craft them using Dream Solvent. Note that you must complete Liyue's Archon Quest to unlock this boss.

You will need 420000 Mora for his ascension, another 4957500 Mora, and three Crown of Insights for his talents.

