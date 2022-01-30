Where to buy & farm Qingxin flowers in Genshin Impact

There are nearly a hundred Qingxin spawns for Genshin Impact players to farm, along with one shop that sells it and from the Serenitea Pot.

Their white and green colour scheme stands out in the mountains where they spawn, making them easy to spot and collect. To obtain one, approach it and press the relevant interact button to put it into one's inventory.

Three characters require 168 of them to ascend fully:

Ganyu

Shenhe

Xiao

Also, one recipe requires it:

Tianshu Meat

Herbalist Gui is the vendor who sells this flower, and he's located at Bubu Pharmacy. Alternatively, Travelers can buy the seeds for this flower at the Serenitea Pot, plant it, and wait two real-life days to harvest it.

Where to find Qingxin flowers in Genshin Impact

Qingxin is a local speciality that only grows in Liyue. This interactive map will help players find every location. It includes a zooming and panning feature, so Travelers can get a general idea of where to find this item.

Like other Local Specialities, this flower will respawn in two real-life days after the player collects them.

Utility Passives

This flower counts as a Liyue-based Local Speciality (Image via Genshin Impact)

Both Yanfei and Qiqi have Utility Passives that allow them to put a hand-shaped marker on the minimap to show where nearby Liyue-based Local Specialities are. However, these Utility Passives only notify the player of one nearby Local Speciality, and it's not guaranteed to be the Qingxin.

Still, having either Yanfei or Qiqi can help players find this item and other Local Specialities that the player may wish to farm.

Where to buy Qingxin

Herbalist Gui's location (Image via Genshin Impact)

Herbalist Gui is the NPC that sells ten of them, costing 600 Mora each at the Bubu Pharmacy. His inventory restocks in three real-life days, so Travelers should keep that in mind. His other replenishable list includes:

Horsetail

Lotus Head

Mist Flower Corolla

Flaming Flower Stamen

Violetgrass

Serenitea Pot

Travelers can buy five seeds a week (Image via Genshin Impact)

If Travellers have unlocked the Serenitea Pot, they can purchase seeds of various plants at the Realm Depot for five Realm Currency a piece. Only five seeds can be bought every week, but Travelers can get one Qingxin per seed.

It grows in two days and 22 hours in the Luxuriant Glebe. Once it's fully grown, the player needs to return to their Serentiea Pot and reap what they've sown.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar