Top 5 Qingxin locations in Genshin Impact

In Genshin Impact, the Qingxin is a rare material used to ascend characters such as Xiao and Ganyu.

Qingxin is also used for cooking recipes like Tianshu meat. It gets challenging to farm because of minimal spawn locations. But players need not fret, as this article lists some top places to farm this Liyue exclusive item every day.

Where to find Qingxin in Genshin Impact

#1 - Huaguang Stone forest and surroundings

The Huaguang Stone Forest and surrounding

This is the most rewarding and challenging location to farm Qingxin in Genshin Impact. Players will need to glide, climb, teleport, and run across the area to obtain Qingxin from each mountain peak.

These 10 locations can provide over 25 Qingxin in over a few minutes.

#2 - Mingyun Village

The Mingyun village

Near the Statue of the Seven in Mingyun Village, there are six very easily accessible locations that provide up to 15 Qingxin.

It's probably the easiest route to farm this material in Genshin Impact.

#3 - Jueyun Karst

The Jueyun Karst

The 11 marked locations on the map near Jueyun Karst can provide up to 25 Qingxin every day.

Although the route is long and lacks enough waypoints, it provides a higher number of Qingxin than most other Genshin Impact locations.

#4 - Qingyun Peak and surroundings

The Qingyun Peak and its surroundings

The six marked locations near Qingyun peak and its surroundings can provide up to 15 Qingxin every day.

These sites are pretty easily accessible compared to the previous ones because of the proximity of teleport waypoints.

#5 - Near Qingce village and Wuwang Hill

The Qingce village and Wuwang Hill

The route marked between Qingce village and Wuwang Hill in the above map can provide up to 15 Qingxin every day.

Its recommended for players to start farming with the northernmost marker to reach all the markers without climbing a lot.

Bonus Location: Bubu Pharmacy

Bubu Pharmacy location

Purchasing Qingxin from Bubu Pharmacy

Qingxin can also be purchased from Bubu Pharmacy every day for 6000 Mora. The shop resets at 4 AM. Up to 10 Qingxin can be obtained from here.

Genshin Impact also allows players to join another player's world and farm materials. In urgent need of Qingxin, players can farm more material in co-op to ascend their characters quickly.

