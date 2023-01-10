The Genshin Impact 3.4 update will go live soon and will be a significant update to the title. The new patch will introduce a new desert region and two new characters. It will also bring back one of the most popular events, the Lantern Rite festival. This annual festival is officially named 'The Exquisite Night Chimes' and will be the third edition in the series.

Liyue celebrates the New Year in the Lantern Rite festival, where all the characters from the Land of Geo gather to light up the night sky with lanterns and honor their heroes. This year will be especially fun for players as it will be musical-themed with many new games.

Genshin Impact 3.4 Lantern Rite to introduce traditional paper theater mini-game and more

Lantern Rite 2023 - The Exquisite Night Chimes (Image via HoYoverse)

The Lanter Rite 2023 event is expected to start right after the new Genshin Impact update goes live on January 18 and will offer a lot of rewards to players for participating in games such as:

Crown of Insight

Primogems

Mora

Character Ascension Materials

Talent Level-Up Materials

Character EXP Materials

Mystic Enhancement Ores

This year, Liyue will organize a music festival and will most likely feature Xinyan and Hu Tao as the show's main stars. This time, Venti will also make an appearance so that fans might witness an incredible performance.

Further, the Cloud Retainer will take Genshin Impact players down memory lane together with Ganyu and discover many ancient stories.

Liyue's traditional Paper Theater (Image via HoYoverse)

The Genshin Impact 3.4 Special Program teased several new events for this year's Lantern Rite festival, including a Paper Theater mini-game, a traditional art form of Liyue. As the name suggests, it is a theater, but all the equipment and actors are made of paper.

Paper theater is very popular among Liyue citizens; this time, all the players will get a chance to experience their traditions. They will participate in the mini-game and control the stage to help the "actors" finish the play.

Radiant Sparks parkour game - Collect gold coins (Image via HoYoverse)

The next game is a parkour game called Radiant Sparks, where players will be tasked to obtain gold coins within a time limit while enjoying beautiful fireworks.

Vigilance at Sea sailing challenge (Image via HoYoverse)

Another racing game involving obtaining gold coins is Vigilance at Sea. However, in this race, the environment will be much more dangerous, and players will need to use their Waverider to participate. Vigilance at Sea can be played in single-player and Co-Op modes with friends.

Final combat game of Lantern Rite 2023 (Image via HoYoverse)

The final game of this year's Lantern Rite is a combat game to wipe out all the monsters.

Raise Festive Fever to obtain a free Liyue four-star and free 10 Intertwined Fates

Raise Festive Fever for Fortuitous Invitation to get a free four-star (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact players will also get to invite a free four-star character from Liyue after they raise their Festive Fever to a certain level. There are a total of nine options to choose from, which also includes the brand-new Dendro unit Yaoyao.

During the Lantern Rite festival, Genshin Impact will conduct a seven-day daily login event, May Fortune Find You, to give out 10 Intertwined Fates from January 19 to February 3.

