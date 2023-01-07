Genshin Impact confirms free Yaoyao in Lantern Rite event

Genshin Impact has announced the return of Lantern Rite in v3.4, as well as new characters and the fresh Sumeru desert region. On December 9, HoYoverse let fans know that two new Dendro units — Alhaitham and Yaoyao — would be part of the upcoming update. The developers have now confirmed that the latter will be available for free during Lantern Rite.

This is among the biggest and most popular events in Genshin Impact. It is celebrated in Liyue. During the event, all the characters gather to celebrate the Chinese New Year and light sky lanterns to make the night brighter all over Liyue. Here's how to get Yaoyao for free.

Play Lantern Rite for a chance to get free Yaoyao in Genshin Impact

Lantern Rite rewards (Image via HoYoverse)

The Genshin Impact 3.4 version will officially be called "The Exquisite Night Chimes," and the Lantern Rite festival will be the flagship event of this update. Fans can participate in it to win various rewards, such as Primogems, Crown of Insight, Talent Level-up Materials, and more.

Invite a four-star Liyue character to join the team (Image via HoYoverse)

As Genshin Impact players participate in the activities the Lantern Rite festival offers, they will raise the Festive Fever to a certain limit. This will allow them to obtain a special invitation. They can use it to have one of the nine Liyue four-star characters, including Yaoyao, join their party. Fans can employ this special invitation only once, so it is advised to choose wisely.

There are a lot of content and events for players to enjoy during the Lantern Rite festival, such as the new parkour game called the Radiant Sparks. It is a race where the participants collect coins within a time limit while enjoying a fireworks show.

Yaoyao to be a Dendro healer

During the Genshin Impact 3.4 livestream, the developers showcased Yaoyao's gameplay style and her role on the team. She is confirmed to be a Dendro healer unit with a polearm as her weapon of choice.

Due to Yaoyao's simple and pure personality, Streetward Rambler, an Adepti better known as Madame Ping, took her as a disciple. Just like her senior Xiangling, Yaoyao also uses a polearm and has an Adeptus contraption sidekick called Yuegui.

Yuegui can attack enemies and also heal the party (Image via HoYoverse)

During the battle, she can summon Yuegui using her elemental skill. This entity will throw White Jade Radishes to attack enemies and also heal the party.

Yaoyao enters a special state after using her burst (Image via HoYoverse)

When Yaoyao uses her burst, she enters a special Adeptus Legacy State, which will allow her to unleash her full potential. While she is in this special state, her movement speed and Dendro resistance will increase, and when she is sprinting, she will summon multiple copies of Yuegui. These clones will constantly throw White Jade Radishes to deal damage to enemies and also heal Yaoyao's teammates.

She also has a special passive skill, just like Sayu, which lets her get close to certain animals and crystal flies without scaring them. It is a very useful skill for Genshin Impact players who have difficulty farming crystal flies.

