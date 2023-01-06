Genshin Impact 3.4 character leaks: Free Yaoyao, 5-stars, and more

As version 3.4 of Genshin Impact comes close to its release, several rumors can be heard about the update. Like the last two years, the Lantern Rite festival might return as an event in Liyue.

Amidst various speculations about banners and new characters, some confusion among players is expected regarding their Primogen count and saving strategies. Thus, this article covers some important rumors and leaks about version Genshin Impact 3.4.

Genshin Impact announce their Special Program live stream for version 3.4

It's announcement time! The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 1/6/2023 at 07:00 AM (UTC-5)!



Genshin Impact has officially announced the Special Program for Version 3.4, The Exquisite Night Chimes, scheduled for January 6 at 7 am UTC-5. Several important announcements about the upcoming versions may be made.

New character release: Al Haitham and Yaoyao

Genshin Impact 3.4 will likely see the release of two new characters, Alhaitham as a five-star and Yaoyao, who both use the Dendro element. Alhaitham was leaked as a sword user, while Yaoyao is a polearm user.

Lantern Rite and free Yaoyao

A major rumor about Genshin Impact 3.4 is the rerun of the Lantern Rite event, a festival close to the people of Liyue. The last two Lantern Rite events took place in January and February, around the same time as the forthcoming update. Furthermore, several reliable leakers have speculated on the same.

Like last year, speculations suggest that players can choose a Liyue-based character and invite them to their roster after completing the event objectives. Yaoyao is supposed to be the first Dendro character from Sumeru.

Hu Tao and other banners

Reliable leaks suggest that the first phase of the upcoming update will feature Alhaitham and Xiao. The same seems plausible as Xiao has been closely related to the Lantern Rite festival, a possible major event of the 3.4 update. Further, the weapons banner might feature the signature weapons, Primordial Jade-Winged Spear and Light of Foliar Sanction, for Xiao and Alhaitham, respectively.

The second phase could also feature Yelan and Hu Tao with their signature weapons. This means the Staff of Homa will be back with the Aqua Simulacra.

3.4 First Half - Alhaitham + Xiao + Yaoyao

Ayaka and Lisa skins

Additionally, the next version will include new skins for Ayaka and Lisa. Like previous five-star skins, including Jean, Diluc, and Keqing, Ayaka's skin might be priced, while Lisa's skin could be available for free during the event.

New region and boss

The Last Prince of the Sands



An eyeless predator from deep within the Great Red Sand that will use sound and the quaking of the earth to seek out its prey.



#原神 #Genshin Wind-Bitten Sandworm world boss for #Alhaitham

With another new update for the Sumeru nation, leaks have confirmed a new addition to the ever-expanding map. The Sumeru Desert might receive an extended area and a boss in the northern region. The area will introduce new quests, exploration objectives, and Wind-Bitten Sandworm, an apex predator players will need to defeat to get ascension materials for Alhaitham.

Players are expected to receive several new features in Genshin Impact 3.4, which should keep them entertained and engaged.

