Genshin Impact 3.4 leaks: Players to get free Yaoyao, Ascension Materials listed

The Lantern Rite event has been rumored to appear in Genshin Impact 3.4. If speculations turn out to be accurate, Travelers will get to claim any four-star Liyue character for free, which includes Yaoyao.

She's the newest entity from that region. Most players might be interested in picking her up since they will likely have the other four-star characters by the time the Version Update is released.

Yun Jin was the last Liyue four-star character, and she was launched on January 5, 2022. This rumor round-up will highlight all of Yaoyao's Ascension and Talent Level-Up Materials, as well as some gameplay leaks.

Genshin Impact 3.4 leaks: You can pick a free Liyue character, including Yaoyao

Mero has a pretty good track record when it comes to Genshin Impact leaks. It is worth noting that the past two Lantern Rite events have given players the option of claiming a free 4-star Liyue character. Hence, it's a pretty safe bet that something similar will happen again.

The original Lantern Rite ran from February 10-28, 2021. By comparison, the second one — called Fleeting Colors in Flight — started on January 25, 2022, and ended on February 12, 2022.

Genshin Impact 3.4 is expected to launch around January 18, 2023, which is pretty close to the usual timeframe associated with the last two Lantern Rite events.

Leaked Ascension Materials for Yaoyao

If you plan on getting her in 3.4, then you should pre-farm the following items

Here is a complete list of Yaoyao's leaked Ascension Materials:

1x Nagadus Emerald Sliver

9x Nagadus Emerald Fragments

9x Nagadus Emerald Chunks

6x Nagadus Emerald Gemstones

168x Jueyun Chili

46x Quelled Creepers

18x Slime Condensates

30x Slime Secretions

36x Slime Concentrates

420,000 Mora

All of these items are obtainable in the current version of the game. The Dendro Hypostasis drops both the Nagadus Emerald items, as well as the Quelled Creeper, so farm that boss for these essential Ascension Materials.

Jueyun Chili is available throughout Liyue, and you can even farm them in your Serenitea Pot. Since there are three of them per plant, getting this item is pretty easy. Similarly, the Slime Ascension Materials are available all across Teyvat since Slimes are a very common enemy.

Talent Level-Up Materials for Yaoyao

Some official art for this character

Here is a list of all the leaked Talent Level-Up Materials that Yaoyao will need in Genshin Impact 3.4:

9x Teachings of Diligence

63x Guides to Diligence

114x Philosophies of Diligence

18x Slime Condensates

66x Slime Secretions

93x Slime Concentrates

18x Daka's Bells

3x Crowns of Insight

4,957,500 Mora

Travelers can get Diligence Books from Taishan Mansion, but only on Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday. The Slime items are available from various Slime enemies scattered throughout Teyvat.

Daka's Bells requires you to defeat Shouki no Kami, the Prodigal. This, in turn, necessitates the completion of the Where the Boat of Consciousness Lies quest. Lastly, Crowns of Insights are only available via the main event of each Version Update.

Gameplay leaks

The above tweet contains a clip of some Yaoyao gameplay. This Genshin Impact 3.4 leak shows off all of her abilities, starting with her Elemental Skill. The Yuegui: Throwing Mode shoots some radishes, which can deal Dendro DMG if they hit an enemy. Otherwise, allies can heal themselves by picking up the radishes, which scale on Yaoyao's Max HP.

Only two Yuegui: Throwing Modes from her Elemental Skill can exist at any given time. By comparison, her Elemental Burst can summon three of them and also boost her Movement SPD and Dendro DMG.

That's it for the current Genshin Impact leaks.

