How to unlock and defeat Scaramouche boss in Genshin Impact: Location and requirements

Shouki no Kami is the new weekly boss in Genshin Impact version 3.2. Travelers can defeat this enemy and redeem rare drop materials once per week. The items are Talent Ascension Materials for Nahida, the new Dendro character.

Although you can only get the reward once per week, Shouki no Kami will provide a good challenge to test your team's strength. However, this enemy can only be unlocked after you complete certain requirements in Genshin Impact. This article will go further in-depth on how to reach the Scaramouche boss and offer tips on how you can defeat him.

Scaramouche boss location and requirements in Genshin Impact 3.2

Joururi Workshop Domain in Sumeru (Image via HoYoverse)

Scaramouche boss, formally known as Shouki no Kami the Prodigal, is located southeast of Sumeru City in Genshin Impact. The location is called Joururi Workshop, and it can only be accessed after completing the following requirements:

Reach Adventure Rank 35 or above Complete Archon Quest Chapter III: Act V "Akasha Pulses, the Kalpa Flame Rises"

Based on the eligibility above, new players may have a hard time completing it because reaching AR 35 takes a lot of time and patience. However, they can resort to visiting a friend's world and asking them to enter the domain.

The new Archon Quest can be started from the Quest Navigation page (Image via HoYoverse)

Keep in mind that the mentioned Archon Quest is the latest Sumeru Archon Quest, meaning that you need to complete the previous one first before you can start the new quest. The new Archon Quest takes around three to four hours to complete, depending on whether you skip the dialogue or not.

How to Defeat Shouki no Kami the Prodigal in Genshin Impact

The Elemental Matrix can be seen on the floor (Image via HoYoverse)

There are two phases when fighting against Shouki no Kami in Genshin Impact. The first phase is much easier as Scaramouche only uses his upper body to fight you. In addition, there are also Elemental Matrices on the floor that will help you fight the boss. Each tile has different effects:

Pyro: Clears the Raw Frost effect from the ground.

Cryo: Clears the Remnant Flame effect from the ground.

Anemo: Creates an Upcurrent that players can use to dodge some of Shouki no Kami's attacks.

Hydro: Creates a continuous healing effect.

Electro: Activate two Electro Matrix to overload and paralyze Shouki no Kami.

Energy Blocks will generate after certain attacks from Scaramouche (Image via HoYoverse)

You can activate the Elemental Matrix by charging your Neo Akasha Terminal using Energy Blocks that are spawned by Shouki no Kami's attacks. Once it has enough energy, you can stand on the Elemental Matrix you want and press T (For PC players) to activate it.

Aiming Mode when using Neo Akasha Terminal's skill (Image via HoYoverse)

During the second phase, you will have a hard time attacking Shouki no Kami, as his full body will stay afloat in the air for the remainder of the battle. You need to charge your Neo Akasha Terminal again and aim at Scaramouche to deplete his shield.

Destroyed Nirvana Engine will generate Energy Blocks (Image via HoYoverse)

Once the shield is completely down, Scaramouche will unleash his Ultimate skill 'Setsuna Shoumetsu.' While recharging the Ultimate skill, he will summon Nirvana Engine in the middle of the arena. You need to use elemental attacks to destroy them and gain Energy Blocks for your Neo Akasha Terminal.

Teleport to the platform and attack Scaramouche while he's immobilized (Image via HoYoverse)

Use the skill on Shouki no Kami to cancel the Ultimate skill and stun him for a long duration. Once he's immobilized, you can use the Four-Leaf Sigils to teleport to the platform in front of the enemy and spam your attacks.

Neo Akasha Terminal is the biggest support in the team when fighting against Shouki no Kami in Genshin Impact, as its skill can activate the Elemental Matrix and also single-handedly deplete the boss' shield.

