All 19 Lost Energy block locations and Sumeru Ruin Guard puzzle in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact players might have stumbled upon a hidden exploration quest item called a Lost Energy Block while exploring the Devantaka Mountains. Chances are, players found it after investigating a glowing spot near a broken Ruin Guard part.

Sumeru is filled with many puzzles as well as hidden exploration objectives and the Lost Energy Block is one of them. Players three of these Lost Energy Blocks each in five empty Ruin Guards located all across the Devantaka Mountains. Loading all five empty Ruin Guards with the lost energy blocks will help players unlock an achievement and retrieve a secret message that has been deciphered.

Genshin Impact: Location of all Lost Energy Block in Devantaka Mountains

Lost Energy Block appearance and in-game description (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact players can find a Lost Energy Block during their exploration expedition in the Devantaka Mountains. The block is a hidden exploration objective item and 19 of such quest items can be found spread all across the mountain area where the giant Ruin automaton is located.

Players will need 15 Lost Energy Blocks which can be loaded into five empty Ruin Guards located in different locations near the Devantaka Mountains. Each Ruin Guard will need three Lost Energy Blocks to retrieve a secret message and loading all five Ruin Guards will unlock an achievement "In the Name of Anfortas."

Location of all 19 Lost Energy Blocks in Devantaka Mountains (Image via Genshin Impact)

The picture above shows the location of all the 19 Lost Energy Blocks that can be found in the Devantaka Mountains of Genshin Impact. Keep in mind that players should unlock all teleport waypoints in the area so they can traverse around without having to travel on foot.

Simply teleport to the nearest waypoint and head to the marked locations. Search for pieces of large gear in the marked location and for investigative glowing spots that should be near the gear parts.

Some of these marked locations will also reveal the locations of the five empty Ruin Guards as well since the automatons will be near the large gear parts. It is also worth mentioning that some of the marked locations cannot be reached directly. Players may have to find hidden caves and entrances to reach the marked locations shown on the map.

Players who want a more in-depth guide can watch this excellent YouTube video. The video will visually guide players and show them how to reach all the locations for Lost Energy Blocks and where to find them.

Location of Empty Ruin Guards

Locations of Ruin Guards and nearby Ruin Scouts (Image via Genshin Impact)

The picture above shows the locations of all 5 Damaged Ruin Guards where players will load the Lost Energy Blocks. First, players need to search for Dendro rocks and remove the seal using Dendrograna to free a Ruin Scout.

Follow the Ruin Scout until it reaches the Damaged Ruin Guard and summons hostile automatons. Defeat all enemies and load three Lost Energy Blocks to retrieve a secret message. Loading energy will reward players with an Equisite Chest and doing so for all five Ruin Guards will unlock an achievement in Genshin Impact.

