Genshin Impact banner leaks: Dehya, Al Haitham, Kusanali and other character release details

Genshin Impact's latest update introduced Tighnari, Collei, and Dori together alongside Sumeru's rainforest area. Officials have also confirmed that Cyno, Nilou, and Candace will debut in the upcoming patch 3.1 update.

As leaks of the public beta 3.1 have died down, newer Genshin Impact leaks have surfaced in their place. This has revealed more information about the upcoming banners where players will see many new characters such as Kusanali, Dehya, Alhaitham, and many more. Furthermore, they have been shared by reliable sources with a good record of obtaining authentic information about upcoming Genshin Impact content. Here is everything players need to know about the latest leaks and upcoming banner characters in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact leaks reveal expected released time for future characters

Before the release of Sumeru, both the developers and various reliable leakers had already confirmed the arrival of around 15 new Sumeru characters during the Sumeru Arc. The current patch 3.0 update has released three new Sumeru characters, and the upcoming patch 3.1 update will debut three more.

A recent Genshin Impact leak has revealed information about the expected release details for many future characters.

Although previous leaks have revealed information about Kusanali's debut in patch 3.1 and Scaramouche's debut in patch 3.3/3.4, the latest Genshin Impact leak provides more clarity on the matter. Based on this information, here is a list of new characters who will debut in the following patches:

Patch 3.2: Kusanali (Dendro Archon)

Kusanali (Dendro Archon) Patch 3.3: Scaramouche

Scaramouche Patch 3.4: No new 5-star

No new 5-star Patch 3.5: Dehya

Players who have completed the current Archon Quests may have already met Kusanali and Dehya in the game. Sumeru PV has already confirmed Dehya as a Pyro Claymore user, while previous leaks stated that Kusanali will be a Dendro Catalyst, but this has yet to be confirmed.

Meanwhile, Scaramouche has already made multiple appearances throughout the game and will continue to do so in future patches. Despite early claims that Scaramouche is an Electro Catalyst, the latest leaks reveal that he is a 5-star Anemo Catalyst user scheduled to make a debut in the patch 3.3 update. Credible sources have also revealed that he will be the next weekly boss for Sumeru.

The latest leaks also shed more insight into Alhaitham and Baizhu's expected release date in Sumeru. Apparently, players will not see Alhaitham's rate-up banner until the patch 3.6 update or possibly even later patches.

Many Genshin Impact fans believe that Baizhu will debut during the Lantern Rites event, which is expected to occur in the patch 3.4 update, but that does not seem to be the case as per sources. Many believe that Baizhu's rate-up banner will arrive with the release of Qiaoying Village in future patches. The village is expected to be released before the arrival of Fontaine, similar to how the Chasm was released before the arrival of the Sumeru region.

Overall, players have ample time to explore Sumeru and enjoy the Story Quests. In the meantime, they can also collect and save Primogems for their favorite characters who will debut in future banners.

Edited by Atul S