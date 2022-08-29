All Genshin Impact Lost Energy Block locations and how to use them

Genshin Impact players will come across many hidden exploration quests and objectives that provide tons of lore about Tevyat's history. Those who have explored the Devantaka Mountain may have come across the Lost Energy Block item.

Five broken Ruin Guards can be found around the Devantaka Mountain and will require three Lost Energy Blocks each to deliver a secret message. Finding all five messages will also unlock an achievement and reward players with a small amount of Primogems. Keep in mind that players need to complete Aranyaka Chapter V to access some of the Lost Energy Block locations mentioned in this article.

Here is everything players need to find the location of all 15 Lost Energy Blocks and how to use them in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 3.0: Guide to locations of all 15 Lost Energy Blocks in Sumeru

Lost Energy Blocks are an item required for a hidden exploration objective. Players will be able to find them during their exploration expedition in the Devantaka Mountain or during the Aranyaka's World Quest "Vimana Agama". As part of this quest, players will need to find four relays spread all around the mountain and then connect them in the middle. There are glowing spots in these relays and players will find a Lost Energy Block when they investigate it. This is why players must search for scattered parts of the large Ruin Guard to find all the Lost Energy Blocks.

Location of all 15 Lost Energy Block near Devantaka Mountain (Image via Genshin Impact)

The picture above marks the locations of all Lost Energy Blocks with an in-game exclamation marker. Genshin Impact players can simply teleport to the closest waypoint and then move towards the marked location. Once they reach one of these locations, they should search for the scattered parts of the large Ruin Guard. Look for investigative points on these scattered parts to find the Lost Energy Block.

During their search for Lost Energy Blocks, players may come across some underground cave locations that will only be accessible if players have completed the Vimana Agama questline. Therefore, players should complete it beforehand if they want to collect all the Lost Energy Blocks without any issues.

Location of 5 Ruin Guards to retrieve all secret message

Once players have collected all 15 Lost Energy Blocks, they will have to find five damaged Ruin Guards near the Devantaka Mountain. Although players may have already found some of the Ruin Guard locations, players cannot load Energy Blocks inside them. To load Lost Energy Blocks inside the Ruin Guards, players must find a Ruin Scout that will be locked underneath the Dendro Pile.

Locations of Dendro Piles and Ruin Guards (Image via Genshin Impact)

The picture above shows the location of all five Dendro Piles that players will have to break with the help of Dendrograna. Additionally, the locations of the damaged Ruin Guards can also be seen in the picture above marked with an in-game Hilichurl marker.

The marked Dendro Piles will have a Dendrograna nearby that players can summon and use charged attacks or aimed shots to remove the stone. Removing the stone will spawn a non-hostile enemy that will guide players to the damaged Ruin Guards. Once it reaches the Ruin Guard, another enemy will spawn and players must defeat it to load three Lost Energy Blocks inside the Ruin Guard to retrieve the secret message.

After repeating this process four more times, Genshin Impact players will unlock an achievement called "In the Name of Anfortas", which will reward players with 5 Primogems.

