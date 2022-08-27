How to connect all four relays in the middle: Genshin Impact Sumeru quest guide

One part that seems to have stumped several Genshin Impact players is the "connect all four relays in the middle" step in one of the latest quests. Naturally, a guide is in order. The game does tell Travelers how to do it, but it's not necessarily the most intuitive.

Note: This guide will presume that the reader has already completed all of the steps in Vimana Agama: Jazari's Chapter prior to the "Connect all four relays in the middle" step.

Genshin Impact quest guide: How to connect all four relays in the middle?

The start of this step (Image via HoYoverse)

The first thing Genshin Impact players have to do is arrive at the middle floor. Once they select the "Go to the middle level" option, they must step onto the elevator to reach the middle floor.

Start with the northwest relay (Image via HoYoverse)

There is a relay with some static energy flowing about in the northwest section. Go near it and select the "Draw" option.

Place it here (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact players should now head east for a bit to see where they're allowed to "Place" their recent possession. Doing so will open up the gate with strange markings in front of them.

There is another relay there. Make sure to "Draw" from it.

Draw from here too (Image via HoYovese)

It's vital that players also "Draw" from the spot they recently placed a crystal in, before proceeding to the next step.

Place a Crystal by the southwest door (Image via HoYoverse)

Head southwest and place a crystal on the spot in front of the door, as shown above. The door will open and lead to a crystal near the relay, which needs to be picked up.

Draw the recently placed Crystal from the previous step (Image via HoYoverse)

Make sure to "Draw" the crystal used to open the door. Travelers should now have three Crystals flying around them. Now it's time to head to the Northeast door.

This is the northeastern door (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact players have to place the three crystals they have in front of the northeastern door. Doing so will open the door. Inside is a crystal near the relay, so make sure to take that crystal and "Place" it in the relay. Make sure to have a competent party lineup, as there is a Ruin Machine inside.

Draw these crystals again (Image via HoYoverse)

Draw these crystals and head for the southwestern door once more. This spot requires at least two crystals, which Genshin Impact players should easily complete by now.

Place the two crystals here (Image via HoYoverse)

After placing two crystals here, make sure to "Place" the third one in the relay behind this door. There is another Ruin Machine nearby to deal with before moving onto the final part of the puzzle.

Take out the two crystals placed in front of this door.

Place on crystal here (Image via HoYoverse)

Return to the strange gate on the north side and place one crystal here to open it up. Afterward, "Place" the final crystal in the relay that's inside. After that's done, "Draw" the crystal used to open this gate and head west.

Place the final crystal here (Image via HoYoverse)

Placing the final crystal here will complete this Genshin Impact puzzle. All that's left to do is fight the new enemy that spawns and follow the rest of the quest instructions.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul