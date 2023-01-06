Genshin Impact has announced all the new and returning characters for its 3.4 update, which fans have been anticipating for a while. The new update will bring a lot of interesting events and a new region for all travelers to explore. Genshin Impact will also celebrate the Chinese New Year by commencing the Lantern Rite festival.

The most exciting news for fans is the list of characters that will feature on banners in both phases of Genshin Impact 3.4. From Alhaitham and Yelan to the most awaited Hu Tao rerun, potentially making it one of the biggest updates.

Alhaitham and Hu Tao banner schedule in Genshin Impact 3.4

During the v3.4 update Special Program livestream, Genshin Impact officially announced all new events, character banners, and more for the upcoming patch.

As already announced by HoYoverse in December, Alhaitham and Yaoyao are two brand-new playable units. The former is a Scribe from the famous Akademiya, and fans might know him from Sumeru's Archon Quest. However, Yaoyao is yet to make an official appearance in the game.

Phase 1

Boosted Drop Rate for "Admonishing Instruction" Alhaitham (Dendro) and "Vigilant Yaksha" Xiao (Anemo)

Yaoyao will also appear in the event wishes and she will receive a huge drop-rate boost.



Genshin Impact 3.4 will officially go live on January 18, with Alhaitham, Yaoyao, and Xiao in its first phase. It will also be Xiao's third rerun, making it his fourth banner overall and only the fourth character to have received three reruns so far. During the first phase, Alhaitham's brand new limited signature sword will be available for all players to pull.

Alhaitham's signature sword - Light of Foliar Incision (Image via HoYoverse)

Before the game welcomes its new update, all the servers will go under maintenance for five hours. If everything goes as planned, the maintenance timings for all the regions are as follows:

PST, UTC -7: January 17 from 2 pm to 7 pm.

MST, UTC -6: January 17 from 3 pm to 8 pm.

CST, UTC -5: January 17 from 4 pm to 9 pm.

EST, UTC -4: January 17 from 5 pm to 10 pm.

BST, UTC +1: January 17 from 11 pm to 4 am.

CEST, UTC +2: January 18 from 12 am to 5 am.

MSK, UTC +3: January 18 from 1 am to 6 am.

IST, UTC +5:30: January 18 from 3:30 am to 8:30 am.

CST, UTC +8: January 18 from 6 am to 11 am.

JST, UTC +9: January 18 from 7 am to 12 pm.

AEST, UTC +10, January 18 from 8 am to 1 pm.

NZST, UTC +12: January 18 from 10 am to 3 pm.

Genshin Impact has returned to its original six-week schedule, so the banners in each phase will be live for 21 days.

Phase 2

Boosted Drop Rate for "Fragrance in Thaw" Hu Tao (Pyro) and "Valley Orchid" Yelan (Hydro)



Hu Tao is also confirmed to get a rerun after over a year and will share her time with Yelan, who is getting her first banner since her release in the second half of v3.4. The second phase will be up on February 7 or 8, depending on the player's region, and both banners will be available for 21 days.

The weapon banner in the second phase will feature Hu Tao's and Yelan's signature five-star weapons - Staff of Homa and Aqua Simulacra. Both are high CRIT Damage weapons and are known to be some of the strongest weapons of their type.

With only a few days left before the Genshin Impact 3.4 update, players should save their precious Primogems for their favorite characters.

