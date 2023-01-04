Genshin Impact 3.4 Special Program livestream date and time have been officially announced. It will reveal information about upcoming events, character banners, and more.

The Special Programs live streams are usually 30 to 60 minutes long, and it starts with the trailer of the new version teasing all the new events and characters. The program hosts will also discuss the new patch events and showcase new characters and their gameplay style if there are any.

During the livestream, Genshin Impact also shares three redeem codes with the viewers, allowing them to exchange these for various rewards. The rewards for the codes are as follows:

100 Primogems + 50000 Mora

100 Primogems + 10 Enhancement Ores

100 Primogems + 5 Hero's Wit

Where to watch Genshin Impact 3.4 livestream for 300 Primogems?

It's announcement time! The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 1/6/2023 at 07:00 AM (UTC-5).



Genshin Impact 3.4 is right around the corner, and they have finally announced the date and time for the Special Program livestream. The live show will reveal all the important information about the new update, including new characters, events, and potentially the new rumored Sumeru desert region.

Please note that according to the official posts by Genshin Impact, there is a one-hour time difference between the premiere on the Twitch channel and the YouTube broadcast. The latter will broadcast the same an hour after the original premiere.

Make sure to follow us, Travelers. We'll see you there!



The special program will also be broadcast on the official YouTube channel on 1/6/2023 at 08:00 AM (UTC-5)

The Special Program will be streamed on January 6 at 8:00 AM (UTC-5), on the official Genshin Impact YouTube channel. However, the timings for the program may differ according to each player's region. YouTube broadcast timings for every region are as follows:

Eastern Time - January 6 at 8:00 am

- January 6 at 8:00 am UTC Time - January 6 at 1:00 pm

- January 6 at 1:00 pm CEST - January 6 at 3:00 pm

- January 6 at 3:00 pm Greenwich Mean Time - January 6 at 1:00 pm

January 6 at 1:00 pm Australian Eastern Time - January 7 at 12:00 am

- January 7 at 12:00 am Australian Central Time - January 6 at 11:00 pm

- January 6 at 11:00 pm Central European Time - January 6 at 2:00 pm

- January 6 at 2:00 pm Indian Standard Time - January 6 at 6:30 pm

- January 6 at 6:30 pm Pacific Standard Time - January 6 at 5:00 am

- January 6 at 5:00 am Western European Time - January 6 at 1:00 pm

During the livestream, Genshin Impact will give out three redeem codes for players to exchange for rewards such as Primogems.

Where to redeem the codes to get rewards?

There are two ways to redeem the codes that are available during the live show. The first method is to redeem them on the official Genshin Impact website, and the second is through in-game settings.

Redeem codes on the official website

1) Go to the official website - https://genshin.hoyoverse.com/en/gift

2) Log in using the HoYoverse account credentials and it will auto-fill in the required details such as the server and character name.

3) Enter a valid redemption code.

Log in using your HoYoverse account (Image via HoYoverse)

Redeem codes inside the game

1) Open the game menu and click on Settings

2) Go to the Account option and click on Redeem Code

3) Enter the code and press exchange to receive the rewards

Redeem code via in-game settings (Image via HoYoverse)

The rewards are usually sent via in-game mail within 15 minutes. It is recommended to use them as soon as possible since the redeem codes become invalid after 16 hours,

