Genshin Impact has officially announced the timing for the upcoming v3.4 Special Program livestream. Fans have been waiting for the longest time for an update. The new version will be officially called - The Exquisite Night Chimes.

Genshin Impact shared the news on various social media platforms, including Twitter. Based on their official post, the Special Program will take place on January 6 at 7:00 AM (UTC-5) and will premiere on their Twitch channel. The same will be broadcast on their official YouTube channel an hour later.

It's announcement time! The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 1/6/2023 at 07:00 AM (UTC-5)!



During the Special Program, Genshin Impact will reveal all the information about all the new upcoming events and characters in v3.4. Many reliable leakers have already disclosed the banners and a few other contents based on speculation. However, an official announcement is yet to be made.

Genshin Impact 3.4 livestream date and time for different regions and where to watch it

The official date and time for the v3.4 Special Program has been announced, however, the live-streaming timings may differ depending on the player's region. The exact timings for YouTube broadcasts for all the different regions are as follows:

Eastern Time - January 6 at 8:00 am

- January 6 at 8:00 am UTC Time - January 6 at 1:00 pm

- January 6 at 1:00 pm CEST - January 6 at 3:00 pm

- January 6 at 3:00 pm Greenwich Mean Time - January 6 at 1:00 pm

January 6 at 1:00 pm Australian Eastern Time - January 7 at 12:00 am

- January 7 at 12:00 am Australian Central Time - January 6 at 11:00 pm

- January 6 at 11:00 pm Central European Time - January 6 at 2:00 pm

- January 6 at 2:00 pm Indian Standard Time - January 6 at 6:30 pm

- January 6 at 6:30 pm Pacific Standard Time - January 6 at 5:00 am

- January 6 at 5:00 am Western European Time - January 6 at 1:00 pm

For fans interested in watching the Special Program, they can watch the livestream on Genshin Impact's official Twitch and YouTube channels. The timing for the Twitch livestream is one hour earlier than YouTube.

What to expect in Genshin Impact 3.4 Special Program livestream

Genshin Impact will announce its brand new playable characters, rerun banners, events, and more for the v3.4 update, which fans have been waiting for.

Sumeru Akademiya Scribe



The current scribe of the Sumeru Akademiya. This title may sound very impressive, but it's really because the Akademiya has a culture of using official titles to inflate one's ego.



Alhaitham ‧ Admonishing Instruction
Sumeru Akademiya Scribe
The current scribe of the Sumeru Akademiya. This title may sound very impressive, but it's really because the Akademiya has a culture of using official titles to inflate one's ego.

HoYoverse officially announced Alhaitham and Yaoyao as two new Dendro units in the game. They will showcase the new units, describing their gameplay style and respective roles in the party.

[Reliable] Images courtesy of Yukizero, which aligns with what we know.



3.4 First Half - Alhaitham + Xiao + Yaoyao

3.4 First Half - Alhaitham + Xiao + Yaoyao
3.4 Second Half - Hu Tao + Yelan

HoYoverse will also officially announce all the character banners for both phases. As per the leaks, Xiao will feature alongside Alhaitham and Yaoyao in the first phase banners of the 3.4 patch, and this is based on the assumption that the former returns to every Lantern Rite festival. Fans will also get a sneak peek of Alhaitham's limited five-star signature sword, the Light of Foliar Incision.

If the leaks are to be trusted, in the second phase, Hu Tao is set to return after a one-year hiatus along with Yelan's first rerun since her release.

Based on the Twitter post by Genshin Mains - Your Guide to Teyvat, a new Sumeru desert region will be released for fans to explore. HoYoverse may tease the new region in the Special Program and the promotional video of the new version update.

Finally, Genshin Impact will also give out three redeem codes during the livestream worth 300 Primogems, Mora, Hero's Wit, and Enchantment Ore. Since the codes expire really fast, it is recommended that all players redeem them as soon as possible on the official website or in-game option.

