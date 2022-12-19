The schedule and banners for Genshin Impact 3.4 just got leaked. This patch could have some of the most mouth-watering characters and weapon banners. HoYoverse has already confirmed that Alhaitham, the Scribe from Akademiya, will become a playable entity in the update, along with Yaoyao, one of the most anticipated figures from Liyue.

As the Chinese New Year draws near, Genshin Impact is expected to release a Festival and Celebration-themed event in January 2023. The 3.4 update might bring back some of the strongest characters, along with the aforementioned brand-new playable one.

Some much-awaited reruns expected in Genshin Impact 3.4

Genshin 3.4 first phase banner to feature two new Dendro characters

The first half of version 3.4 will introduce two new characters, Alhaitham and Yaoyao. Both are confirmed to possess Dendro elements, with the former being a five-star sword wielder and the latter as a four-star polearm user. Alhaitham is speculated to be a strong Dendro main DPS (damage per second), so fans would definitely not want to miss this opportunity because this element is the meta right now.

The other five-star character is believed to be Xiao, and this could be his third rerun. He returns every Lantern Rite festival, so if the leaks turn out to be accurate, that should come as no surprise to fans. He is a very strong Anemo DPS, possessing great skills and passives that also help in exploration.

With great new five-star characters come impressive and fresh five-star weapons. Version 3.4's weapon banner will feature Alhaitham’s new limited five-star signature sword, Light of Foliar Sanction. As per the leaks, it is a very strong main DPS weapon that any strong DPS unit, including Kamisato Ayaka and Keqing, would love to have.

Al-Haitham’s Light of Foliar Sanction almost seems to be a 5 star Harbinger of Dawn but better



Xiao’s signature polearm, Primordial Jade Winged-Spear, might be the other five-star feature weapon on this banner. While some might argue that this beautiful jade-colored item is not worth summoning since it is available in the standard banner, however, that doesn’t necessarily guarantee that players will summon this weapon. As such, it could be a great time to get this weapon if you’re a Xiao main and do not possess it.

The Primordial Jade Winged-Spear works really well with other polearms as well, such as Xiangling, Zhongli, and Hu Tao.

Hu Tao and Yelan expected to return in Genshin Impact 3.4 second phase banners

Both banners in the second phase will be rerun ones, and they could feature Yelan and Hu Tao. As of version 3.3, the latter has had only one rerun, which came in version 2.2 in October last year, and this would be her long-awaited return.

Yelan was introduced as a playable character in Genshin Impact 2.7, along with the then-new Liyue region, The Chasm. This may be her first rerun. It's worth noting that her initial banner was also a shared banner with Xiao.

Just like the weapon banner in the first phase, the second one also features two very strong weapons. Hu Tao’s signature weapon, Staff of Homa, is a fan-favorite weapon that every Genshin Impact player wishes to have. With very strong stats and passives, it can deal impressive DPS.

The other five-star feature weapon in this banner could be Yelan’s Aqua Simulacra. It is among the only two weapons, along with Itto’s Redhorn Stonethresher, that has the highest CRIT Damage (88.2%) second stat in Genshin Impact 3.3, making it one of the most sought-after weapons.

Genshin Impact players should start saving their precious Primogems if they wish to summon on any of these banners. Any of these characters or weapons will greatly help the gamer.

