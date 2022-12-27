New Genshin Impact leaks have surfaced on Twitter and Reddit, revealing changes in Alhaitham’s kit. His previous kit leak revealed some of his skills had been nerfed, leaving fans disappointed. The bad news doesn’t end there, as it seems he has received more nerfs in the latest leaks.

However, there is good information as well. To balance Alhaitham’s kit after all the nerfs, it looks like he has received some buffs in other areas. How all these changes will affect his gameplay is yet to be determined, and Genshin Impact players can only wait for his arrival to witness his true strength.

Genshin Impact leaks reveal new buffs in Alhaitham’s kit

Mero @merlin_impact No YaoYao changes only some translation fixes (her constelation name was changed back to Osmanthus) No YaoYao changes only some translation fixes (her constelation name was changed back to Osmanthus) https://t.co/5YHkQTFGxj

In previous Genshin Impact leaks, it was revealed that all of Alhaitham’s main skills were nerfed at talent level 10. Unfortunately, that was not all, as his signature weapon seems to have been nerfed to a great extent as well. The decline was so massive that the players were gravely disappointed.

In the latest leak posted by user Genshin Mains via Twitter, it was revealed that Alhaitham had received further nerfs in his kit. His Normal Attack damage per hit has decreased considerably, while his Charged Attack damage has suffered another decline at talent level 10.

Genshin Mains - Your Guide to Teyvat @genshinmains Elemental Skill E



Alhaitham’s Elemental Skill also went through a huge change. His skill makes him rush toward the enemy and deal AoE Dendro damage. Unfortunately, his Rush Attack damage has been nerfed again. However, the overall damage caused by his Chisel-Light Mirrors has increased, which is a huge buff in his Elemental Skill.

Alhaitham’s kit allows him to create a special mirror called Chisel-Light Mirror that increases his DPS. Only three such mirrors can exist at a time, and depending on the number on the field, Alhaitham’s overall damage also increases.

Genshin Mains - Your Guide to Teyvat @genshinmains Constellation update:



C2 - When Alhaitham generates a Chisel-Light Mirror, his Elemental Mastery will be increased by 40 -> 50 for 8 seconds.



C6 - 2s after Elemental Burst is unleashed, he will generate 3 Chisel-Light Mirrors regardless of the number of mirrors consumed. Constellation update:C2 - When Alhaitham generates a Chisel-Light Mirror, his Elemental Mastery will be increased by 40 -> 50 for 8 seconds. C6 - 2s after Elemental Burst is unleashed, he will generate 3 Chisel-Light Mirrors regardless of the number of mirrors consumed.

The final changes in Alhaitham’s kit were in his Constellations. His C2 and C6 seem to have improved a lot. Previously, his second constellation only increased his Elemental Mastery by 40 when creating a Chisel-Light Mirror, but now, he will gain another 10 Elemental Mastery.

As per the previous Genshin Impact leak, Alhaitham’s C6 created new Mirrors depending on the number of Mirrors he consumes when using his burst. If the leaks are accurate, his updated C6 will create three Mirrors regardless of the number consumed.

Overall, it can be said that Alhaitham may have received some good buffs for various reasons. The nerfs in his Normal Attack and Charged Attack damage are only at level 10, and they should not affect his gameplay at talent levels 9 and lower. Similarly, the Spread reaction damage doesn't depend on talent levels, so he should still be able to deal high DPS against enemies.

