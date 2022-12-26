Genshin Impact 3.4 Alhaitham balances: New multipliers and ability nerfs and buffs

Genshin Impact's latest beta leaks reveal that Alhaitham will receive more balance changes to his kit. The upcoming 5-star character appears to be overpowered as he will be getting another round of changes:

Normal and Charged ATK nerfed

New multipliers for Elemental Skill

Constellation C2 and C6 buffs for the whale community

Although the community is still unhappy with the first set of changes that nerfed their favorite upcoming Dendro DPS character, the new balance changes from the leaks will hopefully calm them down as several players have already invested their time and resources to gather various materials to build him.

This article lists everything that players need to know about the latest balance changes applied to Alhaitham in the Genshin Impact 3.4 beta.

Genshin Impact 3.4 leaks: Alhaitham continues to get more balance changes

The latest Genshin Impact beta 3.4 leaks reveal that officials have released even more adjustments to Alhaitham's kit. The newest set changes the multipliers of his abilities while bringing in new buffs and nerfs. It should be noted that these changes are not final and may likely be changed before the official release.

Based on the leaked balance changes, Alhaitham has received minor changes to his Normal and Charged Attack multipliers. The above tweet showcases the changes to his multipliers. If these tweets are taken down, a textualized version of the leaks has also been provided below for the reader's convenience:

Normal Attack Multipliers

1-Hit DMG 110.8% -> 97.9%

2-Hit DMG 112.4% -> 100.3%

3-Hit DMG 73.6%+73.6% -> 67.6%+67.6%

4-Hit DMG 145.3% -> 132%

5-Hit DMG 190.8% -> 165.8%

Charged Attack Multipliers

112.6%+112.6% -> 109.2%+109.2%

These numbers clearly show the changes in multipliers that are applied to his Normal and Charged attack at talent level 10. Hence, all the remaining talent levels and their DMG multipliers will likely be adjusted accordingly as well.

Alhaitham's Elemental Skill gets a minor buff

Genshin Mains - Your Guide to Teyvat @genshinmains Elemental Skill E



Rush Attack DMG

352.8% ATK+282.2% EM -> 348.5% ATK+278.8% EM



1-Mirror - 145.8% ATK+291.6% EM -> 121% ATK+241.9% EM



2-Mirror - (116.6% ATK+233.3% EM)×2 -> (121% ATK+241.9% EM)×2



3-Mirror - (97.2% ATK+194.4% EM)×3 -> (121% ATK+241.9% EM)×3 Elemental Skill ERush Attack DMG352.8% ATK+282.2% EM -> 348.5% ATK+278.8% EM1-Mirror - 145.8% ATK+291.6% EM -> 121% ATK+241.9% EM2-Mirror - (116.6% ATK+233.3% EM)×2 -> (121% ATK+241.9% EM)×23-Mirror - (97.2% ATK+194.4% EM)×3 -> (121% ATK+241.9% EM)×3

The leaked balance changes the multiplier for Alhaitham's Elemental Skill in Genshin Impact. However, this change also buffs up his Skill damage as he continues to gain more stacks of Chisel-Light Mirrors. Here are the changes revealed in the recent beta leaks:

At Talent Level 10:

Rush Attack DMG - 348.5% ATK+278.8% EM

- 348.5% ATK+278.8% EM 1-Mirror Projection Attack DMG - 121% ATK+241.9% EM

- 121% ATK+241.9% EM 2-Mirror Projection Attack DMG - (121% ATK+241.9% EM)×2

- (121% ATK+241.9% EM)×2 3-Mirror Projection Attack DMG - (121% ATK+241.9% EM)×3

Theorycrafters previously claimed that Alhaitham's Elemental Skill was likely to be the character's primary focus as an upcoming DPS unit in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact whales get benefits from the new balance changes

Genshin Mains - Your Guide to Teyvat @genshinmains Constellation update:



C2 - When Alhaitham generates a Chisel-Light Mirror, his Elemental Mastery will be increased by 40 -> 50 for 8 seconds.



C6 - 2s after Elemental Burst is unleashed, he will generate 3 Chisel-Light Mirrors regardless of the number of mirrors consumed. Constellation update:C2 - When Alhaitham generates a Chisel-Light Mirror, his Elemental Mastery will be increased by 40 -> 50 for 8 seconds. C6 - 2s after Elemental Burst is unleashed, he will generate 3 Chisel-Light Mirrors regardless of the number of mirrors consumed.

Every game has its own share of heavy spenders (also known as whales) who love to max out their desired characters and weapons. The game's officials have brought new changes to Alhaitham's constellation, making the character far more appealing to the whale community.

Constellation C2 received a minor change where Alhaitham's Elemental Mastery will increase by 50 (instead of 40) whenever he generates a Chisel-Light Mirror. Constellation C6 has received a change in description where a new effect has been added on top of what's already mentioned.

Once his C6 is unlocked, Alhaitham will always generate three Chisel-Light Mirrors two seconds after unleashing his Elemental Burst, regardless of the number of mirrors already consumed in Genshin Impact.

