Genshin Impact 3.4 Alhaitham nerfs: New skill multipliers and passive changes

The latest Genshin Impact leaks have revealed that the 3.4 beta is making some changes to Alhaitham's kit. Reliable sources have confirmed that these leaks are indeed massive nerfs for Alhaitham's playstyle. Here is a quick rundown of all the changes:

Lvl 10 Charge ATK nerfed

Lvl 10 Rush Attack DMG nerfed

Lvl 10 Burst single instance DMG nerfed

Ascension passive nerfed

Alhaitham is an upcoming 5-star Dendro character and has been officially confirmed to debut on patch 3.4 banners. He has mastery over sword weapons and can use his ability to rapidly teleport to close locations and infuse Dendro on his normal attacks.

Here is everything players need to know about the latest Genshin Impact 3.4 beta changes.

Genshin Impact: Alhaitham gets nerfed based on recent 3.4 beta leaks

Reliable leakers have revealed new changes that have been made to Alhaitham's damage multipliers and ascension passive in the Genshin Impact 3.4 beta. Based on the beta leaks, it appears that Alhaitham has been massively nerfed. This came as a shock to all the fans who were saving Primogems to summon him.

Following the recent changes, the majority of the community feels that this will greatly affect his sales, and some even speculate that HoYoverse does not like male DPS units.

The beta has made considerable changes to Alhaitham's kit at Talent level 10:

Charged ATK

Rush Attack DMG

Elemental Burst single instance DMG

All three, his charged attack, Elemental Skill "Rush Attack DMG", and Elemental Burst's first instance DMG, have been reduced. At talent level 10, Genshin Impact beta has reduced his Charged attack damage from 140% to 112%.

The next nerf has been applied to his Elemental Skill, where he can aim for a location and rapidly teleport there, dealing "Rush Attack" damage to nearby enemies. The Elemental Mastery damage multiplier for his Rush attack damage has also been reduced from 705.6% to 282.2% EM.

Lastly, Alhaitham also received nerfs for his Elemental Burst damage in Genshin Impact beta. When he casts his burst at talent level 10, he will deal a single instance DMG of 218% ATK + 437.76% Elemental Mastery. The new beta leak also nerfs the EM multiplier from 437.76% to 175.1%

Additional nerfs applied to Alhaitham's passive in 3.4 beta

Recent beta leaks have also revealed changes made to Alhaitham's ascension passive as well. The ascension passive in question is called the Mysteries Laid Bare. Based on the old description, the passive will increase the damage of Alhaitham's Elemental Skill and Burst by 0.12%, based on each point of his total Elemental Mastery. A maximum of 100% damage increase can be reached for both the abilities.

The new beta changes have nerfed the multipliers here as well. The new description suggests that Elemental Skill and Burst DMG will increase by 0.09% instead of the old 0.12%. In addition, the maximum damage increase has also been reduced from 100% to 90% in Genshin Impact 3.4 beta.

