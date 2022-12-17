Genshin Impact 3.4 banners: Alhaitham, Hu Tao, Yelan, and weapon leaks

Genshin Impact's latest drip marketing has confirmed the debut of two brand new characters in the patch 3.4 banners. Alhaitham and Yaoyao will officially debut on the event wish banners and the weapon banners will also feature Alhaitham's signature weapon.

Recent sources have shared reliable leaks about the upcoming character and weapon banners for patch 3.4 banners. Here's a quick rundown of the banner featuring the characters:

Alhaitham - Phase I

Xiao - Phase I (STC)

Yelan - Phase II

Hu Tao - Phase II

Yaoyao - Order Unknown

Listed below is everything that players need to know about the latest 3.4 banner leaks in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 3.4 banners, reruns, and weapon leaks

The Genshin Impact version 3.4 update will introduce both new and rerun characters that players can wish for. Fans will finally get an opportunity to spend their Primogems summoning the new characters, Alhaitham and Yaoyao. While the former is a 5-star Dendro Sword unit, the latter is one of the most anticipated 4-star Dendro Polearm users.

Recent leaks have revealed that the upcoming banners will contain some of Liyue's strongest units. Additionally, the weapon banners will also feature a few tons of signature weapons as well. Here's what reliable sources have to say about the upcoming Genshin Impact 3.4 banners.

3.4 First Half - Alhaitham + ?

3.4 Second Half - Hu Tao + ?



The above tweet reveals the latest leaks shared by reliable sources within the Genshin Impact community. The new patch 3.4 update and its Phase I banner is expected to be released on January 18, 2023. Although the official posts had already confirmed Alhaitham and Yaoyao's debut, the leaks confirmed their banner order. While Alhaitham's debut banner has been claimed to drop in the Phase I banner, it is still unclear where Yaoyao will be placed as a 4-star Dendro unit.

Additionally, early speculations suggest that Alhaitham might be sharing the Phase I banner pity with Xiao. This speculation is based on the arrival of the Lantern Rite event during the release of the Phase I banner and how deeply the event is connected with Xiao.

3.4 First Half - Alhaitham + ?

3.4 Second Half - Hu Tao + Yelan



Speaking of event wish banners, the Phase II banners of Genshin Impact 3.4 is expected to be released on February 7, 2023. The second half of character event wish banners will feature reruns of Hu Tao and Yelan based on the latest leaks. Both of these characters are excellent 5-star characters originating from Liyue.

Hu Tao is a 5-star Pyro polearm DPS that uses Normal and Charged Attacks to deal plenty of damage. Yelan is a 5-star Hydro sub-DPS that's well-known for her fast Hydro application and mobility. Coincidentally, both of these characters' damage multipliers are based on the character's max HP.

Reliable sources also leak the future weapon banners

Leaks reveal upcoming weapons in patch 3.4 update (Image via HoYoverse)

Based on the latest Genshin Impact leaks, the weapon banners will also feature the signature weapons alongside the characters in each half of the event wish banners. Here are the weapons to be featured in Epitome Invocation:

Phase I - Light of Foliar Sanction

Phase II - Staff of Homa & Aqua Simulacra

All of these signature weapons are tailor-made to bring out the full damage potential of the 5-star characters. In general, the new patch update and its banner looks very exciting and players should consider saving their Primogems for these banners.

