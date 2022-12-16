Alhaitham banner release date and Genshin Impact 3.4 update time for all regions

Genshin Impact's latest drip marketing posts have confirmed that Alhaitham will debut in the upcoming patch 3.4 update. He will be the latest addition to Dendro's character on the roster.

The 5-star character has been confirmed to be a Dendro Sword user, and leaks confirm that he will be a Spread DPS. As a new 5-star character, it is safe to assume Alhaitham's debut banner will drop with the patch 3.4 version update.

Hence, the upcoming patch and its Phase I banners will share the release times in all regions. The following article will cover everything players need to know about Alhaitham's banner and patch 3.4 update release time.

Genshin Impact: Alhaitham debut banner and patch 3.4 update release time in all regions

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact

Sumeru Akademiya Scribe



The current scribe of the Sumeru Akademiya. This title may sound very impressive, but it's really because the Akademiya has a culture of using official titles to inflate one's ego.



Genshin Impact has officially released its recent drip marketing, revealing new characters that will debut in the upcoming patch update. Based on the official announcements, Alhaitham has been confirmed to debut in patch 3.4 banners. The 5-star Dendro character will be featured in Phase I banners and will use Sword weapons to deal damage.

Leaks have also revealed leaked gameplay footage of Alhaitham and his kit. The kit leaks have confirmed that he will be a Spread DPS in Genshin Impact, as he can apply multiple instances of Dendro with his Elemental Skill and Burst.

Many have claimed that visually, his kit seems very similar to Keqing's abilities, but nothing can be confirmed without looking at his damage multiplier.

Officials are yet to reveal the release date of Alhaitham's debut banner. As a new 5-star character, it is safe to assume he will be featured in the Phase I banners.

Alhaitham debut banner and Genshin Impact 3.4 version update share same release date

New characters coming to 3.4 banners (Image via HoYoverse)

The current version 3.3 update has returned to the standard six-week patch cycle. Hence, the new patch update will arrive in 42 days, along with the new character banners. Considering the patch cycle, the upcoming patch 3.4 update is expected to drop on January 11, 2023, at 11:00 (UTC+8).

Hence, Genshin Impact players will also get the opportunity to wish on Alhaitham's debut as it drops at the same release time. Here are all the relevant timezones that showcase the release time of the new version update and Alhaitham's debut banner:

American time zones (January 10, 2023)

Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time: 5 pm

Alaska Daylight Time: 7 pm

Pacific Daylight Time: 8 pm

Mountain Daylight Time: 9 pm

Central Daylight Time: 10 pm

Eastern Daylight Time: 11 pm

European time zones (January 11, 2023)

Western European Summer Time: 4 am

Central European Summer Time: 5 am

Eastern European Summer Time: 6 am

Asian time zones (January 11, 2023)

India Standard Time: 8:30 am

China Standard Time: 11 am

Philippine Standard Time: 11 am

Japanese Standard Time: 12 pm

Korea Standard Time: 12 pm

Genshin Impact players can refer to this list to find the estimated release time for the new patch update. Alhaitham will appear on the Genshin Impact 3.4 banners along with three character reruns and a new 4-star. Hence, players should look forward to the upcoming event wish banners.

