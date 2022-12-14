Genshin Impact 3.4 banner leaks: Hu Tao, Alhaitham, and everything known so far

The latest Genshin Impact patch 3.3 update was launched a week ago, and fans are now looking forward to the upcoming patch banners. The community has been making guesses about which characters the new patch banners will include. With a new batch of leaks, credible sources have revealed some speculations about the upcoming banner.

Here is a quick rundown of all the characters that may appear in the future 3.4 banner:

Alhaitham's debut

Ayaka rerun

Shenhe rerun

Hu Tao rerun

Yaoyao's debut (4-star)

The current banner characters include new characters such as Wanderer, a 5-star Anemo Catalyst, and a new 4-star Anemo support, Faruzan. If these leaks are correct, then players could consider saving their hard-earned Primogems for these characters in Genshin Impact. However, all the information received so far is based on speculation.

3.4 Banner leaks reveal Alhaitham's debut, Hu Tao rerun, and many others in Genshin Impact

New characters confirmed to debut in 3.4 banners (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact officials are yet to reveal the characters that will be featured in the upcoming patch 3.4 banners. Recent drip marketing posts have confirmed that Alhaitham and Yaoyao will debut in the upcoming patches. Additionally, official posts have revealed new character elements and weapon types.

Alhaitham and Yaoyao are both Dendro characters. While the former is a 5-star Sword user, the latter is a 4-star Polearm. Leaks have confirmed that the Dendro Sword unit will be a Spread DPS and Dendro Polearm unit will be a healer/ support for future teams. This is everything officially known about the future of the 3.4 banner characters.

3.4 leaks reveal possible character reruns in Genshin Impact

With the new banner characters, players can also expect three character reruns. Credible sources have confirmed that Hu Tao will make their second rerun in the upcoming Event Wish banner. The owner of Wansheng Funeral Parlor has stayed away from the patch banners for almost a year now.

Sources have confirmed that Hu Tao will appear in Phase II banners with the upcoming patch update. Speaking of rerun characters, there are still two more slots to fill. Speculations from reliable sources claim the following Genshin Impact characters to have their reruns alongside Hu Tao and Alhaitham:

Shenhe

Yelan

Kamisato Ayaka

Expect two of these to appear on the patch banners (Image via Genshin Impact)

Shenhe and Yelan are 5-star characters who are yet to have their first rerun. Kamisato Ayaka, on the other hand, will be having a second rerun if confirmed to appear on the upcoming patch banners. Leaks have confirmed that the new patch 3.4 update will add new skin outfits for Ayaka and Lisa, increasing the possibility of the former appearing for another rerun.

Please note that these are mere speculations and there is no confirmation on which two characters will be introduced for Genshin Impact 3.4 banners. Players are advised to wait for concrete details before pre-farming for any of these characters.

