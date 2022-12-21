Recent Genshin Impact leaks have revealed more detailed information on Alhaitham’s overall abilities. HoYoverse has already confirmed that he will be added as a playable unit in version 3.4. As per leaks, he is confirmed to possess Dendro vision and is believed to have a strong DPS unit.

Some reliable sources have confirmed on Twitter and Reddit that some of Alhaitham’s abilities got nerfed in the Genshin Impact 3.4 beta version. Many fans who have been saving on summoning him are disappointed by it, but it still shouldn’t stop them from pulling him, as even after nerfs, he still seems like a great DPS unit.

Genshin Impact leaks reveal Alhaitham’s abilities and constellations

Genshin Impact 3.4 beta leaks confirmed that all three of his main abilities were nerfed at talent levels 10 each. While the changes may look huge, they shouldn’t affect his gameplay at level 9 or below.

A Twitter post by user Mero shows his supposed three main talents at level 9 and how they work. His Normal Attacks are a 5-hit combo with nice scaling, with his third strike dealing two smaller damages and his Charged Attacks dealing two instances of 104.7% damage each.

Alhaitham’s elemental skill Universality: An Elaboration on Form seems to have two different versions – Press and Hold, with an 18s-long cooldown which might upset some Genshin Impact fans. Pressing his elemental skill will cause him to rush forward and deal AoE Dendro damage to his nearby enemies. The Hold version of his skill is a slight upgrade, as it will allow him to aim and adjust the direction of his rushing attack.

Using Universality: An Elaboration on Form will also create one Chisel-Light Mirror. If there is no existing Mirror on-field at the time of creating this Mirror, it will create one additional Mirror. Only three such Mirrors can exist at a time.

While Alhaitham possesses these mirrors, his Normal, Charged, and Plunged Attacks will all deal Dendro damage. When the aforementioned attacks hit the opponents, the Mirrors will unleash a Projection Attack that will deal AoE Dendro damage depending on the number of Mirrors present.

Alhaitham’s elemental burst is called Particular Field: Fetters of Phenomena. His burst looks quite simple in what it does, and it will create a field and deal multiple instances of Dendro damage to enemies inside it. If Chisel-Light Mirrors are on the field when unleashing the burst, it will consume all the mirrors and deal even more damage.

Alhaitham’s passives look DPS-based and are also helpful in crafting items. His first passive will create a Chisel-Light Mirror when his Charged and Plunged Attack hits enemies and can be triggered only once every 12s, and his second passive will increase the Projection Attack damage from the Mirrors.

The final passive is quite a handy one. This increases the chance of receiving double the crafted item by 10%.

Alhaitham Updated Passive and Constellation (Image Credit: Al-Haitham Mains Discord)

Leaks also revealed some changes to his constellations as well. Like other Genshin Impact characters, getting his Constellation 3 and Constellation 5 will increase his Elemental Skill and Burst talent level by three.

Constellation 1 can decrease his elemental skill cooldown by 1s when the opponent is hit by his Projection Attacks. As only three mirrors can exist simultaneously, his C1 can reduce his skill cooldown by 3s.

His Constellations 2 and 4 seem DPS focused as they can increase both his and other party members’ Elemental Mastery by some amount and give Alhaitham a 10% Dendro damage bonus.

His final constellation, 6, appears to be the strongest among all his constellations. When he tries to create another Mirror with three Mirrors on the field, it will increase his CRIT Rate and CRIT Damage by 10% and 70% for 6s. This increase in CRIT stats is a game-changer for any DPS and could make him one of the strongest main DPS in Genshin Impact.

Alhaitham's main talents weren't the only things that got nerfed. It looks like his signature weapon's passive skills also got nerfed. In the oldest leaks, his sword passives increased the user's CRIT Rate by 8%, now only 4%, and the damage increase from his Normal Attacks and Elemental Skills also seems to have gone down.

However, if the leaks turn out to be true, this weapon might become only the third in Genshin Impact to have 88.2% as its second stat.

