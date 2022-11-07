5 best Nahida on-field DPS teams in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact players can take advantage of a wide variety of teams that utilize Nahida, the game's latest 5-star character. Nahida is one of the game's best Dendro characters so far and is an incredible choice for both on-field and off-field gameplay. She can support allies with massive Elemental Mastery buffs, along with activating tons of reactions with her Elemental Skill.

Fans can also use Nahida as an on-field DPS option that can activate reactions like Spread, Bloom, Hyperbloom, and more. Players can find five of Nahida's best on-field DPS teams here that take full advantage of her unique kit.

5 great Genshin Impact on-field DPS teams for Nahida

Nahida can fit into a ton of different team compositions in Genshin Impact, thanks to her ability to deal Dendro damage consistently both on and off of the field. Players can slot her into a wide range of teams focusing on both single target and AOE (area of effect) damage, and her versatility allows her to be one of Genshin's strongest 5-stars so far.

Fans who want to make full use of her kit's strong application may want to try her out in an on-field DPS team where she can proc tons of reactions. Here are a few to consider:

5) Burning (Nahida, Kazuha, Xiangling, Bennett)

This team uses Nahida to proc the Burning reaction, allowing her to constantly deal massive damage to enemies based on her Elemental Mastery. With teammates like Bennett and Xiangling, Nahida is sure to have tons of Pyro to create the Burning reaction with, and thanks to her Normal Attacks being infused with Dendro, she can keep activating this reaction constantly to take down foes with ease.

4) Burgeon (Nahida, Xingqiu, Thoma, Kokomi)

This team is more of a quickswap team, but Genshin Impact players can opt to have Nahida on the field after activating their Elemental Bursts to generate as many Dendro Cores as possible.

Thanks to Xingqiu and Kokomi, there will be plenty of Hydro application for Nahida to combine her Dendro with, allowing her to spawn tons of these Cores through the Bloom reaction. After these Cores spawn, Thoma's Elemental Burst will cause them to explode with the Burgeon reaction, dealing tons of damage to enemies in an AOE. This can be an especially powerful team against large groups of enemies.

3) Spread (Nahida, Fischl, Kuki, Yae/Raiden)

This team focuses on generating as much Electro as possible for Nahida to activate the Spread reaction, allowing her Dendro damage to be amplified significantly.

Spread will boost Nahida's Elemental Skill and Normal Attack damage through the roof, allowing her to hit damage numbers in the tens of thousands, as long as players have enough Elemental Mastery built into their team. This can be a great way to take down single targets like tanky Genshin Impact bosses.

2) Hyperbloom (Nahida, Xingqiu, Raiden Shogun, Zhongli/Yelan/Kazuha)

Nahida can work exceptionally well as a driver for the Hyperbloom reaction, as she can constantly generate Dendro Cores for characters like Raiden Shogun to activate with Electro. This will cause the core to shoot out a powerful projectile that deals tons of damage to enemies, especially if Raiden Shogun has enough Elemental Mastery.

Players will mostly want Nahida on the field after Raiden and Xingqiu have activated their off-field abilities, as this will allow her to generate as many cores as possible for Hyperbloom.

Fans can also make a more budget friendly version of this team with 4-star characters, utilizing Xingqiu, Kuki Shinobu, and Sucrose. This version of the team hits just as hard, although fans will have to swap Nahida more often due to a lack of constant Electro application without Raiden.

1) Bountiful Cores (Nilou, Nahida, Barbara/Kokomi, Xingqiu/Yelan)

Although this team previously was mostly played by swapping characters around to create Bountiful Cores, with the addition of Nahida to Genshin Impact, fans can readily generate tons of these explosive cores that will deal insane damage to enemies.

Thanks to Nahida's naturally high Elemental Mastery and even further buffs to the stat through her Elemental Burst, fans will be able to deal incredible AOE damage just by activating the bloom reaction with her. This is definitely one of Nahida's strongest teams in the game.

Genshin Impact players have plenty of different ways to play Nahida, and all of them are incredibly strong.

