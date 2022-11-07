Genshin Impact Layla ascension materials list and release date for new character

Genshin Impact players who plan to pull for the new four-star character Layla will need plenty of ascension materials to fully build her. She is set to release in just a few days, on November 18. This entity will come with the second half of the game's 3.2 update.

Players will be able to summon her with two other four-star characters, courtesy of the game's upcoming Childe and Yae Miko reruns. Layla looks to be an incredible addition to any team that needs a shielder or additional Cryo application. Players can find the ascension materials they will need to build the character below.

Layla's ascension materials in Genshin Impact and more

Ascending Layla in Genshin Impact isn't too tough, as all of her materials can be readily farmed in the game's latest update. Layla is set to release after the game's current banner ends, and fans can summon her on the upcoming Farewell of Snezhnaya and Everbloom Violet rerun banners. Since she is a four-star character, summoning her specifically may prove difficult, but fans definitely won't regret doing it as she can contribute a lot to her team.

Here's what Layla will need to ascend to level 90:

Three Shivada Jade Sliver

Nine Shivada Jade Fragment

Nine Shivada Jade Chunk

Six Shivada Jade Gemstones

46 Perpetual Caliber

168 Nilotpala Lotus

18 Divining Scroll

30 Sealed Scroll

36 Forbidden Curse Scroll

Farming Shivada Jade and Perpetual Calibers

To farm Perpetual Calibers, Genshin Impact players will need to take on the Aeonblight Drake in Sumeru. Reaching this boss isn't too difficult, and defeating it is easy as long as fans bring an archer who can shoot the entity's weak spot when it takes to the skies.

Players will want to make sure they keep this key team member in mind when they challenge the Aeonblight Drake, as beating it without an archer can be much more tedious. Players can also gather Shivada Jade by defeating this foe, which can help save some extra Resin while farming.

Gathering Nilotpala Lotus

Gathering Nilotpala Lotus isn't too tough, as these lotuses can be found throughout Sumeru. Players will need to take to the waters of the region to pick up these blue flowers, which can be found in a variety of locations across Sumeru.

Nilotpala Lotuses are easy to spot thanks to their bright color, though fans will want to make sure they conserve their stamina while picking them up, so they don't drown while swimming.

Gathering Curse Scrolls

The final item fans will need to gather is Curse Scrolls, and these are incredibly easy to farm, thanks to the abundance of Samachurls in the game. These enemies can be found throughout every region in Teyvat, and defeating them only takes a few seconds because of their squishy nature.

Genshin Impact fans will easily be able to gather all of the Curse Scrolls they need to fully ascend their Layla with minimal effort and in a very short amount of time, especially if they take advantage of guides like the one embedded above.

