Best weapons for Nahida in Genshin Impact: F2P and 5-star options

Nahida is Genshin Impact's newest 5-star character. She can utilize a ton of different weapons in the game, thanks to her focus on Elemental Mastery.

Nahida brings a ton of value to any team, especially those that focus on the Dendro Element. Players will want to make sure they use a powerful weapon for the character to maximize her effectiveness.

Nahida is an incredible Dendro character who can be used in a wide range of teams and playstyles. Players can use her as an off-field support option, an on-field DPS choice, or a mix of the two to take advantage of her incredible Dendro abilities.

Genshin Impact players can use a wide range of weapons to make the most of Nahida's unique playstyle.

Disclaimer: This list is purely subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

A Thousand Floating Dreams and other great weapons for Nahida in Genshin Impact

5-star options

Its Eon @gt_eon

Today I bring you the Ascension Materials for the new weapon Banner!

"A Thousand Floating Dreams" and "Thundering Pulse". I hope it helps you



#nahida #genshinimpact #Yoimiya Travelers !!!Today I bring you the Ascension Materials for the new weapon Banner!"A Thousand Floating Dreams" and "Thundering Pulse". I hope it helps you Travelers !!! Today I bring you the Ascension Materials for the new weapon Banner!"A Thousand Floating Dreams" and "Thundering Pulse". I hope it helps you🙏#nahida #genshinimpact #Yoimiya https://t.co/n1QlcVHXwr

When it comes to 5-star weapons, Nahida has several options to choose from. However, the two best choices are her signature 5-star weapon, A Thousand Floating Dreams, and Yae Miko's signature weapon, Kagura's Verity.

Both of these catalysts provide Nahida with a ton of extra damage. A Thousand Floating Dreams focuses on granting the character a massive amount of Elemental Mastery. Meanwhile, Kagura's Verity buffs her Elemental Skill by a lot.

Genshin Impact players with either of these two signature weapons will definitely want to equip one with Nahida to get the most out of her abilities.

Players can also use other 5-star weapons like the Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds, but many of Nahida's 4-star options are recommended over it.

4-star options

Daily Nahida 🌱 @Daily_Nahida With few days left to her release, let's look at Nahida weapons infographic by



I dont honestly think it can be schematized more than this

#nahida #原神 #GenshinImpact With few days left to her release, let's look at Nahida weapons infographic by @KusanaliMains I dont honestly think it can be schematized more than this 🌱With few days left to her release, let's look at Nahida weapons infographic by @KusanaliMains.I dont honestly think it can be schematized more than this🌿#nahida #原神 #GenshinImpact https://t.co/TRIAjVRNsp

In terms of four-star weapons, Nahida can take advantage of a wide range of catalysts. Almost every catalyst in Genshin Impact can provide her with a ton of extra damage and value.

Here's a breakdown of which catalysts players should take advantage of when it comes to 4-stars:

(For on-field Nahida) The Solar Pearl is one of the best on-field Nahida options as it synergizes incredibly well with her kit.

Fans can also take advantage of the Mappa Mare, as it can provide some solid extra damage at high refinements.

The Hakushin Ring sees some small use in Electro-focused teams, but it is overall not recommended.

(For off-field Nahida) The Widsith is an incredible option, especially if players have it at high refinement ranks. Its bonuses can give Nahida a lot of extra damage with her Elemental Skill.

The Sacrificial Fragments is a great choice, as its effects can grant Nahida an extra cast of her Elemental Skill while also providing her with a large amount of Elemental Mastery

The Wandering Evenstar is another excellent choice for Nahida. At high refinements, it can be an amazing support weapon for the character and her team.

3-star weapons:

🦁 @aslandehya I guess nahida will really get magic guide... I guess nahida will really get magic guide... https://t.co/FSeIVKZl49

The Magic Guide is a surprisingly strong option for Nahida, especially on teams that utilize Bloom or Aggravate. At high refinements, this weapon provides an incredible 24% DMG increase against enemies affected by Hydro or Electro while also granting Nahida tons of Elemental Mastery.

This makes the Magic Guide especially potent on an off-field Nahida, and players will definitely want to make the most of this unique 3-star catalyst. Given that every Genshin Impact player likely has it at Refinement 5, it may be worth prioritizing over other options if one needs to save on resources.

Poll : 0 votes