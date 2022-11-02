Genshin Impact 3.2 banners pity guide for Nahida, Yoimiya, and 5-star weapons

Genshin Impact 3.2 will bring a ton of new banners for players to wish on, including the playable debut of Dendro Archon Nahida. Those who plan on summoning Nahida will want to take advantage of the game's pity system.

Players will also be able to summon for the 5-star Pyro DPS Yoimiya, along with the new 4-star characters Noelle, Bennett, and Razor. Yoimiya and Nahida will both be released alongside their 5-star signature weapons, and fans will want to pick them up to increase their damage.

One can learn how to take advantage of the new Genshin Impact 3.2 banner pity here.

Genshin Impact 3.2 banners: How to use pity to get Nahida and Yoimiya

Genshin Impact's next update will bring two new banners during the first phase, with players getting the opportunity to summon for both Nahida and Yoimiya. The two characters are strong DPS options, with Nahida bringing a ton of Dendro damage while Yoimiya climbs the ranks as a Pyro main DPS.

Fans who want to summon for either of these characters will need to have plenty of Primogems. Utilizing the game's pity system can help get these characters much easier.

Genshin's pity system takes effect when players roll on banners, which begins a hidden counter that counts all of the wishes done on a particular banner. On featured banners like the ones that include Nahida and Yoimiya, the hidden counter will count wishes until 90 have been completed.

After this point, players are guaranteed to receive a 5-star character. This threshold takes 14,400 Primogems to reach, and is referred to as hard pity.

However, even if players reach hard pity, they are not 100% guaranteed to receive the character of their choice. This is due to Genshin Impact's 50/50 system, which takes effect whenever one summons a 5-star character on the featured banner.

When the 50/50 system is activated, players have either a 50% chance to summon the featured character or get one from the game's standard banner. There are two ways to get around this system:

The first method is through the game's guaranteed bonus. Players can acquire this bonus by losing a 50/50. The effects of the bonus provide a 100% chance for the next 5-star character that players summon to be a featured one.

This effect persists between banners, and will last until gamers summon another 5-star featured character in Genshin Impact. Another method is to simply have enough Primogems to hit hard pity twice. This takes 28,800 Primogems, which can take quite a while to save up.

Weapon banner pity

Lii @Firielllll Me building pity on weapon banner, 10 pull on 50 pity... Wishing on having Haran... "what's the harm anyway, it's not like I'll get PJC with my bad luck"



......... Me building pity on weapon banner, 10 pull on 50 pity... Wishing on having Haran... "what's the harm anyway, it's not like I'll get PJC with my bad luck"......... https://t.co/H7Oi8TJs27

Weapon banner pity works in a similar way to its featured banner counterpart, though players won't be able to utilize the 50/50 method as weapon banners bear a separate technique. This method is known as the Epitomized Path, and its counter is a lot easier to use than counting pity.

The hard pity on Genshin Impact's weapon banners is 80, and every 5-star option that isn't the player's preferred choice on Epitomized Path will grant them one point towards the weapon. Once the path is fully completed, one is guaranteed to get their preferred weapon after their next 5-star pull.

Genshin Impact players will want to make sure they take advantage of the game's pity system to get characters like Nahida.

