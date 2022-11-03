Genshin Impact 3.3 leaks: TCG cards, new accessible area, Windtrace event, and more

Genshin Impact 3.3 leaks have revealed a ton of content coming in the next update, including a wide range of cards from the Genius Invokation card game, a new area to explore, and more.

Fans have a lot to look forward to in Genshin's upcoming version, as two new characters will also release alongside a whole new game mode for fans to take part in. Much of this new Genshin Impact 3.3 content has been leaked, and fans can find early details and images here.

Genshin Impact 3.3 leaks: New game mode, characters, and more

Genshin Impact 3.3 will bring a lot of new additions to the game, including a whole new game mode for players to enjoy. Fans can see a snapshot of an assortment of the cards coming in the new game mode in the image above.

As players will notice, there are over a hundred cards to collect and utilize in the card game, with characters ranging from Mondstadt to Sumeru, along with several weapons and items. Players will be able to create and customize their own unique decks and battle both friends and NPCs when the game mode gets released in the next update.

Speaking of NPCs to battle against, one place in particular that fans will be able to go to take on enemies in the card game is the Cat's Tail tavern. This area has been in Mondstadt since the game's launch, but it has been inaccessible until now. Leaks have revealed that players will be able to enter the tavern, interact with NPCs, and even challenge them to games of Genius Invokation. This is one way that fans can gather new cards to add to their arsenal.

New artifacts will also be released during this update that will bring great effects for characters who utilize the Bloom element and Anemo DPS characters. The second set is most likely to be best in slot for the upcoming character Wanderer, who fans will be able to summon during the 3.3 update. Fans will want to save up some Resin to farm these artifacts when the new update gets released later this year.

Two big events will also return during the Genshin Impact 3.3 update, with players getting another chance to enjoy the Windtrace event in Mondstadt. This event tasks fans with taking part in a fun hide-and-seek style minigame where they attempt to trick each other while competing for a ton of rewards. This rerun will likely include maps from the region of Sumeru, giving players a brand-new experience to enjoy.

The Misty Dungeon event will also return during this update, bringing a Desert focused version of the update, with brand-new areas to explore and enemies to defeat. There will also be some other interesting events like an overworld balloon collecting event. Fans will definitely want to complete all of these events as they bring tons of Primogems upon completion and are plenty of fun.

Genshin Impact 3.3 will bring tons of new content to the game, and fans won't want to miss out on any of it.

