5 best features and additions in Genshin Impact 3.2 update

Genshin Impact 3.2 will bring a ton of features to the game, including powerful bosses and playable characters. Players will also be able to participate in unique and exciting events, along with meeting brand-new characters from Sumeru's storyline. There will also be a massive weekly boss as part of the 3.2 update's story.

Fans who are excited about Genshin Impact's 3.2 update can relish its five best upcoming features here.

Genshin Impact 3.2: 5 best upcoming features

Genshin Impact 3.2 will bring tons of new content to the game and will look to focus on the story of the Traveler, Nahida, and Scaramouche. Fans will finally get to battle Scaramouche after the 3.2 update, along with continuing Nahida's story.

They will also get the opportunity to summon Nahida for their teams, along with a variety of other powerful reruns. Here's what players can look forward to from the update:

5) New events

Genshin Impact 3.2 will bring a wide range of events, with fans getting the opportunity to obtain plenty of Primogems. The main one is the Fabulous Fungi event. It will task players with collecting and interacting with the wide variety of fungi that can be found throughout the region of Sumeru.

By playing through the event, fans will even get to collect a free copy of the 4-star character Dori.

4) New reruns

The 3.2 update will bring a ton of 5-star character reruns throughout the patch, with fans getting the opportunity to summon strong DPS characters from three different elements. Firstly, the 5-star Pyro DPS Yoimiya will return alongside Nahida in the first phase of the update.

Then during the second phase, Childe and Yae Miko will make their return, allowing fans to get a strong Hydro and Electro DPS respectively. Fans will want to keep an eye on their Primogems if they want to take advantage of any of these upcoming reruns.

3) New teapot system

Genshin 3.2: QOL updated



now you can share your teapot with code number to your friend, and they can copy your design directly Genshin 3.2: QOL updatednow you can share your teapot with code number to your friend, and they can copy your design directly https://t.co/ejdtcqXmsb

Genshin Impact 3.2 will introduce a new replication system that will allow players to copy Serenitea Pot layouts between their friends and favorite creators. All one needs is the host's replication code. By utilizing it, they can create an exact replica of their Serenitea Pot layout on their own account.

This will allow fans to collaborate on sublime creations or just have an amazing teapot to share with the community.

2) New weekly boss

The 3.2 update will introduce a powerful weekly boss for players to take on in Scaramouche's massive new mechanical form. This behemoth boss battle will be difficult for the unprepared.

Fans will need to complete a good portion of the new update's storyline before fighting this boss.

1) New characters

With the release of the 3.2 update, fans will finally be able to use the Dendro Archon Nahida on their teams. She is an incredible 5-star Dendro character who can provide tons of damage to her team and even increase the Elemental Mastery of the whole party thanks to her Elemental Burst.

Those who take advantage of Dendro reactions in battle will definitely want to summon for Nahida, as she'll likely be one of the best Dendro options in the game.

Layla will also be released during this update, giving players the chance to summon a strong Cryo support character who can provide some amazing shields in battle. Layla will be a great addition to teams that use characters like Ganyu and Ayaka. Suffice to say, fans will definitely want to try summoning her if they have enough Primogems.

Genshin Impact 3.2 has almost arrived and it brings a ton of new additions to the table.

