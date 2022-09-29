Genshin Impact leaks reveal Nahida's signature weapon, Elemental Skill and Burst gameplay

Genshin Impact 3.2 leaks have revealed new information about Nahida, an upcoming 5-star character in the game.

Those planning to summon Nahida and her signature weapon can finally get an early look at her animations as well as her weapon's stats and effects.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1



Notes:

Tap E -> NA's -> Hold E -> Q -> Tap E to finish off

Nahida is Lv.1 and C0



Videos vs Enemies to show off the marking will come at a later time.



Nahida will be released with the Genshin Impact 3.2 update on November 2, 2022. She is a powerful Dendro character who wields a Catalyst in battle. She can generate tons of Dendro reactions and deal an insane amount of damage.

Nahida relies on Elemental Mastery and is an amazing addition to reaction-focused teams, especially those that rely on Dendro reactions.

Disclaimer: All the information in this article is based on recent Genshin Impact leaks and is subject to change before the release of the 3.2 update.

Nahida's signature weapon in Genshin Impact 3.2: A Thousand Floating Dreams

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 A Thousand Floating Dreams

Sec Stat: EM



Full stats will be on the relevant websites once they have data ready A Thousand Floating DreamsSec Stat: EMFull stats will be on the relevant websites once they have data ready https://t.co/2rVy8HGYGN

Nahida's signature weapon is a 5-star catalyst called A Thousand Floating Dreams. This catalyst will provide an Elemental Mastery substat that boosts the character's damage significantly.

The passive on this weapon will provide its wielder with buffs based on the elements in the party and its members.

If the element type of the wielder and the party members match, the wielder will gain an increase in their Elemental Mastery. If they do not match, the wielder will receive a boost to their Elemental DMG Bonus. Additionally, all nearby party members will get a flat boost to their Elemental Mastery.

A Thousand Floating Dreams looks like a great option for Nahida. The boosts to her Elemental Mastery and Elemental DMG bonus are very valuable.

Nahida's Burst and Skill animations in Genshin Impact 3.2

In the video above, Genshin Impact players can get a sneak peek at Nahida's gameplay, including her idle animation, her normal attacks, as well as her Elemental Skill and Burst.

Nahida's Elemental Skill is called All Schemes To Know. It has two different functions depending on whether players tap or hold the button.

When players tap the button, Nahido will do a quick attack that deals Dendro damage to enemies and marks them with a Seed of Skandha.

When players hold the button, Nahida will enter an aiming state where she marks up to eight enemies for a period of five seconds. After the aiming state ends, she will deal damage to the marked enemies and leave a Seed of Skandha on them.

Hitting a marked enemy with an Elemental Reaction will cause all of the linked enemies to take Dendro damage that scales with Nahida's ATK% and Elemental Mastery. This effect is known as the Tri-Karma Purification.

Nahida's Burst is known as Illusory Heart and will allow her to summon the Shrine of Maya to the battlefield. It will provide the character with some incredible buffs based on the elements of her teammates.

Depending on what elements are in the party, Nahida will gain different bonuses to her Elemental Skill while inside the range of the Shrine of Maya. Here are all the bonuses:

Pyro: Increases the damage of the Tri-Karma Purification effect.

Electro: Decreases the cooldown between activations of the Tri-Karma Purification effect.

Hydro: Increases the duration of the Shrine of Maya.

Having additional characters of each element will improve the base bonus substantially. This means Genshin Impact players will need to craft their teams carefully when playing around with these buffs.

