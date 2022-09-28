Genshin Impact 3.1 features: QoL changes, Cyno and Venti banner, desert enemies, and more

Genshin Impact 3.1 will bring a ton of new changes to the game, including big quality-of-life updates along with the release of Cyno, Nilou, and Candace. Players will also be able to explore Sumeru's vast deserts and take on powerful new enemies hidden within the sands.

There are a ton of quests to look forward to in this update as well, with new events and more coming over the course of 3.1.

Genshin Impact 3.1 features: New characters, events, and other changes

Zeniet @Zeniiet

Cyno - 5* Electro Spear

Nilou - 5* Hydro Sword

Candace - 4* Hydro Spear

#GenshinImpact #原神 v3.1Cyno - 5* Electro SpearNilou - 5* Hydro SwordCandace - 4* Hydro Spear v3.1Cyno - 5* Electro SpearNilou - 5* Hydro SwordCandace - 4* Hydro Spear#GenshinImpact #原神 https://t.co/1TN4toLQGe

This update will introduce three new characters, a whole new sub-region to explore, and tons of quests and events.

There are also a few quality-of-life changes that will improve general gameplay.

Genshin Impact 3.1 banners

The first phase of the Genshin Impact 3.1 update will feature the new 5-star character Cyno, alongside the 4-star addition Candace. The two have some incredible kits that can provide their teams with tons of damage.

Cyno and Candace both wield Polearms in combat, with the former utilizing the Electro element while the latter uses Hydro. The other 4-star characters on this banner include Sayu and Kuki Shinobu.

Venti will also be featured in a rerun during the first half of the 3.1 update, alongside the same 4-stars as Cyno. Venti is an incredible Anemo support character who can help clear out enemy groups. Fans will definitely want to grab him if they need help with AOE damage, especially in the Spiral Abyss.

The second half of the 3.1 update will feature the characters Nilou and Albedo. Nilou looks to be a strong Hydro character who can take advantage of the Bloom reaction in battle.

Albedo remains a strong Geo support who provides an insane amount of additional damage to his teams. However, he needs to have enough defense. The 4-star characters on this banner are currently unknown.

New enemies

A ton of unique enemies can be found patrolling Sumeru's deserts, including two new bosses that players will need to take down for ascension materials. The former is known as the Aeonblight Drake, who resembles a gigantic flying Ruin Monster.

The second boss is the Algorithm of Semi-Intransient Matrix of Overseer Network. This one is stated to be particularly dangerous, and represents old technology lost in Sumeru's deserts. There are also two new Eremites and Fungus enemies to defeat.

Events

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Hello, Travelers~ Version 3.1 is about to begin, is everyone ready for the new events? Click the picture below for a quick overview~



>>>



#GenshinImpact Version 3.1 Events Preview - Phase IHello, Travelers~ Version 3.1 is about to begin, is everyone ready for the new events? Click the picture below for a quick overview~>>> hoyo.link/171FBBAd Version 3.1 Events Preview - Phase IHello, Travelers~ Version 3.1 is about to begin, is everyone ready for the new events? Click the picture below for a quick overview~>>>hoyo.link/171FBBAd#GenshinImpact https://t.co/XnrwuZGeo4

A lot of events are arriving during the Genshin Impact 3.1 update, including the game's second anniversary celebration. Players can look forward to a ton of Primogems, with occasions like the Path of Gleaming Jade and Of Travels and Treasures providing free wishes for the banner.

They can also take part in events like Hyakunin Ikki, Of Ballads and Brews, and the Curtain of Leaves challenge to gain special rewards.

Quality-of-life changes

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



〓Update Schedule〓

Begins on 09/28 06:00 (UTC+8) and is est. to take 5 hours.



While maintenance is in progress, Travelers will be unable to log in to the game.



Details>>

hoyo.link/88VFBBAd



#GenshinImpact "King Deshret and the Three Magi" V3.1 Update Maintenance Preview〓Update Schedule〓Begins on 09/28 06:00 (UTC+8) and is est. to take 5 hours.While maintenance is in progress, Travelers will be unable to log in to the game.Details>> "King Deshret and the Three Magi" V3.1 Update Maintenance Preview〓Update Schedule〓Begins on 09/28 06:00 (UTC+8) and is est. to take 5 hours.While maintenance is in progress, Travelers will be unable to log in to the game. Details>>hoyo.link/88VFBBAd#GenshinImpact https://t.co/ESIn1czcB7

The new 3.1 update doesn't contain too many quality-of-life changes, and players can take a look at the full list with the patch notes above. These modifications mostly look to tweak readability and ease of exploration. Here are some of the biggest fixes:

Adjusts the calculation method of enemy skill damage. (Some enemies will deal slightly different damage from certain attacks and some will deal less.)

When switching between the First and Second half of the Spiral Abyss, enemy and character created constructs will be cleared.

Adjusts some sorting rules in the inventory.

Resets the Genesis Crystal top up bonus, allowing Genshin Impact players to obtain the first time bonus again.

The camera function will no longer be available while characters are in combat.

Sound adjustsments made to many Sumeru items.

Adjusts several environmental items in Sumeru to repsawn faster and be more convenient.

Genshin Impact 3.1 will bring a ton of new content to the game and fans will have a lot to look forward to once the update is implemented.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far