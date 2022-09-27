Nahida and Layla release date in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact 3.2 will bring the release of both Nahida and Layla, two powerful characters from Sumeru. Nahida is the game's newest Archon, commanding the power of Dendro throughout Sumeru. Layla is an inquisitive astrologist from Sumeru who struggles to balance sleep and work.

Players who want to summon for both of these characters won't have to wait very long as they are set to arrive as the first banner of the 3.2 update. Fans can find out the exact release date for both Nahida and Layla here, along with more information about what's coming during Genshin Impact 3.2.

Genshin Impact 3.2: Nahida and Layla's release date

Genshin Impact

Lesser Lord Kusanali



Lesser Lord Kusanali dwelt deep in the Sanctuary of Surasthana. She had never really been in the limelight, nor had she even been mentioned much.



Nahida ‧ Physic of Purity
Lesser Lord Kusanali
Lesser Lord Kusanali dwelt deep in the Sanctuary of Surasthana. She had never really been in the limelight, nor had she even been mentioned much.

Genshin Impact just released the official debut images for Nahida and Layla, giving players more information about the characters and their official release date. Fans will be able to look forward to their release during the game's 3.2 update, which will arrive on November 2, 2022. They are set to appear on the update's first featured banner, meaning they will go live alongside the update. Players will want to make sure they keep saving up their Primogems until 3.2 if they plan on getting either of these characters.

Nahida will be a 5-star Dendro Catalyst wielder with incredible skills that make her one of the game's best Dendro supports. She will be able to set up debuffs on enemies that make them take additional damage from Elemental Reactions, and she will also provide some massive buffs to her teammates with her Elemental Burst's large AOE.

These buffs will affect characters with the Pyro, Electro, and Hydro elements in particular. Fans who enjoy using these reactions in combat will definitely want to pull Nahida, as she will be an invaluable asset to teams focusing on Dendro reactions.

Layla is a 4-star Cryo sword-wielding character who can provide her team with powerful shields and tons of Cryo damage. She appears to be a support-focused character. Her Elemental Skill creates a shield that scales off of her Max HP. This skill emits stars that deal Cryo damage to enemies, meaning it will also generate some Cryo particles upon use.

Layla's Elemental Burst allows her to deal Cryo damage to enemies in a large AOE, similar to Lisa's Elemental Burst. Players who need an off-field Cryo damage dealer and support will want to summon for Layla when she is released.

enzo.



LAYLA AND NAHIDA SPLASH ART OH MY GOD

Genshin Impact 3.2 is several weeks away, giving fans plenty of time to save up tons of Primogems for Nahida and Layla's banner. Given that Nahida and Layla are set to be released on November 2, 2022, players will have enough time for the 3.1 update's events, new areas, and the game's second anniversary. This should also give players enough Primogems to summon both Nahida and Layla when they launch during the game's 3.2 update.

With Nahida being one of the game's most anticipated releases yet, fans will want to make sure they keep an eye out for more information about her kit and abilities. The game's 3.2 beta will begin soon, meaning players won't need to wait much longer for gameplay leaks featuring Nahida and Layla.

Genshin Impact players will be able to summon both Nahida and Layla in just a few weeks.

