Genshin Impact leaks reveal Scaramouche gameplay style and potential BiS artifact type

Recent Genshin Impact leaks have revealed new information regarding Scaramouche's potential gameplay style and his upcoming artifact set. Based on the leaked information, he will have a powerful Elemental Burst similar to Venti's. He will also have a unique floating effect on his Elemental Skill that may provide some extra value when it comes to exploration.

Players who are saving up for the powerful Fatui Balladeer will definitely want to check out all the new information, as it offers a sneak peek at what Scaramouche will be able to do when he becomes playable. Readers can learn more about the new Genshin Impact leaks below.

Genshin Impact leaks: Scaramouche's Elemental Burst, artifacts, and more

Scaramouche Elemental Burst is similar to Venti Elemental Burst, with a smaller area.

Recent leaks about Genshin Impact's Fatui Balladeer Scaramouche have revealed more information about his unique kit and abilities. It was previously said that he would become an Anemo character upon being released, and it seems like he is going to take advantage of his new element in combat.

Reportedly, upon using his Elemental Burst, he will be able to create a Vortex as Venti can. This effect might be able to suck in enemies, allowing players to hit them with ease or deal massive Anemo AOE (area of effect) damage. In any case, the Vortex will affect a smaller area than Venti's burst, making it less suitable for large crowds.

"Similar to Venti's Burst" can mean SO MANY THINGS. Are we talking about applicability? Appearance? @hxg_diluc You guys assume so much based on literally nothing. "He floats" so does Kokomi, Heizou, Kazuha and yes, Venti, but all in VERY different ways."Similar to Venti's Burst" can mean SO MANY THINGS. Are we talking about applicability? Appearance? @hxg_diluc You guys assume so much based on literally nothing. "He floats" so does Kokomi, Heizou, Kazuha and yes, Venti, but all in VERY different ways."Similar to Venti's Burst" can mean SO MANY THINGS. Are we talking about applicability? Appearance?

Some leaks have also stated that Scaramouche's abilities will allow him to float for a while. Whether this is an actual effect in combat and traversal is unknown. Many Anemo characters have abilities that allow them to gain altitude, and these tend to be incredibly useful while exploring the world.

If Scaramouche can actually float while moving around, he may be a very valuable exploration unit. However, given that many characters float during their animation, this may just be an extra cosmetic effect to make him look more exciting.

The following information is NOT from Uncle DD.

Please take it with grain of salt.

Scaramouche will have an artifact.

Some leaks state that Scaramouche will have his own best-in-slot set of artifacts that improve his abilities and team potential. Players might have expected to utilize the Viridescent Venerer set on him, but the leaked information may be an indication that his kit isn't solely focused on buffing his team.

Kaedehara Kazuha can also take advantage of this new set, but it apparently is not as good on him as Viridescent Venerer. This set may provide the team with buffs or some kind of resistance shred, but without more information, it's hard to know for sure.

Given how important Scaramouche will be the Sumeru storyline, players will likely get to see more of his unique combat style during cutscenes and quests before his release. Fans will want to make sure they keep an eye out for more leaks surrounding his kit, as the game's 3.2 beta should begin in a few weeks.

