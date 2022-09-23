5 best Genshin Impact Aggravate teams to build with Dendro characters

Genshin Impact introduced a ton of new team options with the addition of the Dendro Element and its unique reactions. One of these reactions can significantly boost the damage of Electro characters, making it essential for many Electro team compositions.

The ability to take advantage of the Aggravate reaction will be a huge factor to consider when creating Electro teams in the future, and players can form some useful units. Here are some of the teams that utilize the Aggravate reaction to take down even the toughest foes.

Teams that take advantage of the Aggravate reaction in Genshin Impact

The Aggravate reaction is ideal for characters (like Keqing, Fischl, and Beidou) who can consistently apply Electro to enemies. However, players will also need a Dendro character like Collei or the Dendro Traveler to maintain the reaction's effects. Finding a good mix between Dendro and Electro characters is a crucial part of creating an Aggravate team.

Disclaimer: This list is based on the writer's opinions.

5) Aggravate Taser (Dendro Traveler, Sucrose, Fischl, Beidou)

This team takes advantage of the Aggravate reaction (Image via YouTube/Zy0x)

This team takes advantage of both Aggravate and Swirl to boost the damage of Electro significantly. Sucrose takes the field as the main driver for reactions while the Dendro Traveler places their Elemental Burst to facilitate the Aggravate reaction.

Fischl and Beidou both apply tons of Electro through their Elemental Bursts and abilities, allowing Sucrose to also swirl Electro and deal a huge amount of AOE damage.

4) Aggravate Nuke (Yae Miko, Dendro Traveler, Bennett, Kazuha)

This team allows players to burst down powerful bosses in seconds by buffing both Dendro and Electro. The composition uses characters like Bennett and Kaedehara Kazuha alongside the Dendro Traveler and Yae Miko to create nukes that can nearly one-shot even the toughest foes.

Players will definitely want to give this build a try if they need to farm for new characters, as it can make quick work of bosses.

3) Aggravate Fischl (Fischl, Jean, Kujou Sara, Dendro Traveler)

This team composition allows Fischl to dish out some insane damage by taking advantage of her reliable Electro application alongside the Aggravate reaction. Combined with buffs from characters like Kujou Sara and Jean, Fischl and the Dendro Traveler can easily shred through enemies with repeated Aggravate reactions and tons of Electro damage.

Players who plan on getting through Genshin Impact's Spiral Abyss will definitely want to give this team a try.

2) Aggravate Cyno (Cyno, Kujou Sara, Kaedehara Kazuha, Collei)

This team will be available after the Genshin Impact 3.1 update drops later this month, and fans can prepare for it early by building these supports for Cyno. Aggravate looks to be a great way to boost his damage, and it will be integral for allowing him to deal with some of the game's toughest foes.

Fans will need to keep in mind that none of the game's currently available Dendro supports can keep up with his Burst's uptime, but with the launch of new characters like Kusanali, this problem may be solved in the future.

1) Keqing Aggravate (Keqing, Fischl, Collei, Dendro Traveler)

Keqing is one of Genshin Impact's best Aggravate users, as she can take advantage of its effects with nearly every part of her kit. Thanks to her ability to infuse her attacks with Electro and her Burst having tons of Electro applications, she can repeatedly trigger Aggravate during battle.

Players will need supports that can keep up with this level of application, and that is where Collei and the Dendro Traveler come in. Fans can also swap out one of these Dendro characters for an Anemo character if they want some extra shred with the Viridescent Venerer set.

Aggravate is a powerful reaction, and Genshin Impact players won't want to miss out on using it in battle.

