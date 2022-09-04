5 best Aggravate Dendro teams in Genshin Impact 3.0

Genshin Impact version 3.0 brings a lot of new elemental reactions to the game, letting Travelers experiment with various new team compositions. One of the best reactions is the Aggravate team, where Electro characters receive a damage boost when paired with a Dendro character.

When Dendro and Electro are inflicted on an opponent, they will enter a Quicken state. Then, players can attack the enemy once again with Electro or Dendro attack, to activate Aggravate or Spread, respectively. Aggravate will increase the Electro damage received by Quicken enemies in Genshin Impact.

Top 5 Aggravate team compositions in Genshin Impact 3.0

1) Yae Miko + Raiden Shogun + Tighnari + Dendro Traveler

First Aggravate team (Image via HoYoverse)

Yae Miko and Raiden Shogun of Genshin Impact benefit from Aggravate the most, especially with double Dendro characters that can keep up with spreading Dendro element off-field like Dendro Traveler.

Tighnari was added instead of Collei because his Charged Attack does wonders for the team, and can act as a quickswap DPS when Raiden Shogun and Yae Miko are still charging their Elemental Burst.

2) Yae Miko + Dendro Traveler + Fischl + Zhongli

Among all Dendro characters, Traveler is the best Dendro applicant in the current Genshin Impact version. Thus, his presence is best if players need an applicant in an Aggravate team.

While the previous team can deal constant huge damage, they are at risk of taking damage as there is no shielder in the team. This is why Zhongli is added to this team composition, as he can protect the party members while they are out on the field.

3) Tighnari + Raiden Shogun + Kuki Shinobu + Kaedehara Kazuha

Third Aggravate team (Image via HoYoverse)

Kuki Shinobu redeemed herself in version 3.0 as she shines the most in the Aggravate and Spread team. Not only is she a great Electro applicant off-field, Shinobu can also heal the active character which make her the best substitute for those who don't have a built shielder.

This team is especially great against a mob of enemies as Kazuha can easily gather all of them in one spot.

4) Fischl + Kuki Shinobu + Collei + Tighnari

Fourth Aggravate team (Image via Hoyoverse)

Tighnari is the best Dendro DPS in the current version so he can be added to Fischl's team as he can provide his DPS whenever possible to lessen Fischl's burden.

Since there is no buffer in the team, it is wise to equip Noblesse Oblige or Tenacity of the Millelith on Kuki Shinobu so she can provide support from the sidelines along with her heal.

5) Fischl + Kujou Sara + Dendro Traveler + Jean

Fischl has always been one of the best choices as an Electro DPS in Genshin Impact, but Aggravate further boosted her damage in version 3.0. Kujou Sara is the support of the team, buffing Fischl and providing Electro Resonance. Meanwhile, Jean is the team healer with Dendro Traveler to inflict Quicken on enemies.

Aggravate is the best elemental reaction for Electro characters to reach their maximum potential as it can boost the damage dealt by them to the Quicken enemies in Genshin Impact.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Saman