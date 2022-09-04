Genshin Impact Static Views 2 World Quest guide

Genshin Impact has added various new World Quests in Sumeru, the Dendro land that was expanded in version 3.0. Some quests can be spotted from the iconic blue exclamation mark on top of NPCs, while others may not even have any indication on how to complete them.

Static Views 2 World Quest is included in the latter, where players need to search for the location themselves without any quest navigation to help. This article will assist players in searching for the ninth area from the painting and how to complete the puzzle in Genshin Impact.

Guide to completing the Static Views Part 2 in Genshin Impact Sumeru

All paintings can be seen in the Aranyaka gadget (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact players can only obtain the Static Views 2 quest after finding the location of the first eight paintings in the Mysterious Clipboard. In addition, they must also obtain the Shriveled Seed in The Chasm: Underground Mines. Remember that Travelers can view each location on their Aranyaka gadget in the Quest Items inventory.

The entrance to the cave (Image via HoYoverse)

The last painting indicates an area within a cave in Vanarana. The cave can be accessed by an entrance to the southeast of Vanarana, near two Teleport Waypoints. If players have already unlocked the waypoint inside the cave during an exploration, they can teleport from that waypoint.

The Withering Zone inside the cave (Image via HoYoverse)

Inside the cave, there will be a Withering Zone that must be eradicated to lower the water level. Above the water line, there will be two Withering Branches, and Genshin Impact players must destroy them first to unlock the Dendro monument in the middle of the cave.

Destroy the Tumor of the Withering (Image via HoYoverse)

The totem will unflood the cave to reveal the last Withering Branch and the Tumor of the Withering. Remember to bring the best team to the roster because gamers will have to fight enemies before they are able to destroy the Tumor.

Go to Claustroflora to discover a hidden path (Image via HoYoverse)

Return back to the Dendro Monument area and head to the Claustroflora near the Dendroculus at the back. Near the flower, equip the Vintage Lyre gadget and play the Rhythm of the Beastly Trail to discover a hidden path behind the Claustroflora.

Treasure trove further inside the cave (Image via HoYoverse)

The last location, which is a treasure trove, can be spotted after getting through the wall. A dialog will appear, and Genshin Impact players will talk to Araminali to complete the Static View 2 quest.

All of the chests can't be opened yet (Image via HoYoverse)

Keep in mind that treasure chests cannot be opened. The only way to unlock the chests is for players to help Aranaras in the wilderness of Sumeru. There are over 70 Aranaras to help, and assisting five Aranaras will open one treasure chest.

After completing the Static View 2 quest, Genshin Impact gamers will see a green checkmark on their Aranyaka gadget.

