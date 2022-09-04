Treasure of Wisdom: A New Plan - Genshin Impact Sumeru quest guide

Treasure of Wisdom: A New Plan is a Sumeru quest that acts as a follow-up to Drusus's Riddles in Genshin Impact. The quest is actually quite easy to complete, but some players won't know how to start it. Ergo, this article will act as a guide for both Drusus' Riddles and Treasure of Wisdom: A New Plan.

Drusus' Riddles is a Hidden Exploration Objective that is easy to miss since it requires players to read a specific bulletin board in Sumeru City to get started.

Note: Once Genshin Impact players complete Drusus' Riddles, they must wait until the next Daily Reset to start Treasure of Wisdom: A New Plan.

Genshin Impact quest guide for Sumeru's Treasure of Wisdom: A New Plan

This bulletin board is where Travelers start Drusus' Riddles (Image via HoYoverse)

To start Drusus ' Riddles, travelers must complete the Archon Quest, The Morn a Thousand Roses Brings. Assuming that the reader fulfills that condition, it's time to go to this bulletin board in Sumeru City. It's located a little northeast of Sumeru City's southern Teleport Waypoint.

Four Riddle Note locations (Image via HoYoverse)

There are four Riddle Notes for Genshin Impact players to find. They must start with Riddle Note #1. Afterward, they move on to the second, then the third, and then finally the fourth one.

This is where each Riddle Note spawns (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a quick overview of each Riddle Note location:

Underneath the dock, floating in the water. Behind a metal column in the Grand Bazaar's fountain. As soon as the player enters the House of Daena, look underneath the nearby bridge. Near some lily pads floating in the water.

Once all four Riddle Notes are collected, it's time to meet Drusus.

Go here (Image via HoYoverse)

Near the Sanctuary of Surasthana is a spot overlooking Sumeru that Genshin Impact players must go to for this Hidden Exploration Objective. Once they're here, they need to set the time to noon (which is 12:00). Once that's done, talk to Drusus to finish Drusus' Riddles.

At this point, Genshin Impact players must wait until the next Daily Reset in order to start Treasure of Wisdom: A New Plan. This quest is much easier and more straightforward to do than this Hidden Exploration Objective.

Treasure of Wisdom: A New Plan

This is where the quest begins (Image via HoYoverse)

After the Daily Reset happens, it's time to head west of Sumeru City's southern Teleport Waypoint. A short distance away is Drusus, who will have a quest icon above his head. It largely involves talking to Drusus and going to locations marked by the quest navigation feature.

It doesn't really matter which dialog options the player picks in Treasure of Wisdom: A New Plan. It's much more straightforward than Drusus' Riddles.

If that sounds too easy to be true, then check out this Genshin Impact video guide. It basically shows how everything happens within a few minutes, with the only "hard" part being finding Drusus's starting location. Once players find him, they can quickly complete Treasure of Wisdom: A New Plan.

