All 4 Genshin Impact Riddle Note locations in Sumeru

Genshin Impact 3.0 has a Hidden Exploration Objective that is tied to Riddle Notes. As the name might imply, this is a series of riddles that players have to find in specific locations.

This Hidden Exploration Objective only requires players to complete Chapter 3, Act 2 of the Archon Quest storyline. There aren't any extraneous items that they have to pick up before attempting it. Finding all of the Riddle Notes in the objective will only take players about five minutes.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer

Genshin Impact's Riddle Note Hidden Exploration Objective takes place in Sumeru City

This bulletin board starts the Hidden Exploration Objective (Image via HoYoverse)

To start the Hidden Exploration Objective, Travelers must read the bulletin board slightly northeast of the southern Teleport Waypoint. This will give them an idea of where to find the first Riddle Note.

1st Riddle Note location

The first area (Image via HoYoverse)

It's worth mentioning that this entire Hidden Exploration Objective takes place in Sumeru City.

The first Riddle Note can be found underneath the westernmost pier in the city. It will be inside a small crate floating on the water. Players must interact with it to collect it.

Note: There is another small wooden crate down the dock, but that's not the one players have to collect. Players should make sure to see Paimon ramble for a bit to guarantee that they have collected the right one.

2nd Riddle Note location

The second area (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact players should go to the Grand Bazaar for the second Riddle Note. They will find another small crate behind one of the metallic columns in the fountain area. Collecting this will grant players the second Riddle Note.

3rd Riddle Note location

The third area (Image via HoYoverse)

The third Riddle Note location is located inside the House of Daena. Genshin Impact players are recommended to take the eastern Teleport Waypoint and head west to get to the House of Daena quickly (it's the book icon on the Overworld). They should make sure to enter this building.

Once inside, players will find the third Riddle Note underneath the bridge. It will be inside an Exquisite Chest. Players should open the chest and move on to the next area.

4th Riddle Note location

The fourth area (Image via HoYoverse)

The final riddle to collect is located south of the western Teleport Waypoint in Sumeru City.

Once there, players should jump down into a nearby pond with water lilies and look for a small wooden crate. They can open it to get the final riddle, which tells players where to go to finish this Hidden Exploration Objective.

Finishing up

Go here and change the time to noon (Image via HoYoverse)

All that is left for Genshin Impact players to do is go westward and change the time to 12:00. Travelers can manually change the time via the Time option within the Paimon Menu.

Drusus will spawn at noon, so players should talk to him to finish this Hidden Exploration Objective. They will then receive the "I've Got It! I've Got It!" hidden achievement.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you wish Genshin Impact had more variety in terms of puzzles? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh