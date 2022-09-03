Nilotpala Lotus is one of the Local Specialties found in Sumeru, the newest in-game region added with Genshin Impact version 3.0. Currently, the only character that uses Nilotpala Lotus as their Ascension Material is Tighnari, a 5-star Dendro character.

After observing the official interactive map, it has been confirmed that players can obtain a total of 78 Nilotpala Lotus in Sumeru in a single run. In other words, they will only need to farm this material thrice to fully upgrade Tighnari to Level 90, as it requires a total of 168 Nilotpala Lotus in Genshin Impact.

All Nilotpala Lotus locations in Genshin Impact's Sumeru region

Genshin Impact players can refer to the interactive map above to check the location of every Nilotpala Lotus in Sumeru. This map also features a drag and zoom in/out function to help players inspect it easily.

The greatest concentration of this Local Specialty is located north of Sumeru, where it grows in groups. Fortunately, this will make it easier for players to collect them as they spawn close to each other.

Nilotpala Lotus farming route in Genshin Impact

1) Sumeru City

Locations of 34 Nilotpala Lotus in Sumeru City (Image via HoYoverse)

A total of 34 Nilotpala Lotus can be located near Sumeru City as well as the surrounding areas. Players must take advantage of various waypoints to teleport near these plants and farm them efficiently. If Travelers want the fastest route, they can follow the route shown above to collect the Local Specialties.

None of the Nilotpala Lotus in the image above is inside a locked area, which is why it should be the first route players have done when they're farming this plants for Tighnari.

2) Varanara

All 13 Nilotpala Lotus near Vanarana (Image via HoYoverse)

The next location that players must go to is Vanarana and its surrounding area. Keep in mind that the Nilotpala Lotus in this area will only appear in the real Vanarana, not the dream one. Players can tell the difference by simply looking at the sky.

Dream Vanarana has a purple-colored sky, while the real Vanarana has the same blue sky as any other area in Genshin Impact. Additionally, players will not be able to spot any Aranara in the area if they are in the real Vanarana. By following the route shown above, they should obtain 13 Nilotpala Lotus.

3) Vimara Village

All 27 Nilotpala Lotus in Vimara Village (Image via HoYoverse)

Much like Sumeru City, both Vimara Village and Devantaka Mountain have an abundance of Nilotpala Lotus. Travelers can start off from a waypoint in Pardis Dhyai and follow this route till they reach the last one in Devantaka Mountain. Players will find about 27 Nilotpala Lotus if they follow this route.

4) Apam Woods

All 4 Nilotpala Lotus in Apam Woods (Image via HoYoverse)

Apam Woods is the final location where players can obtain Nilotpala Lotus. However, they will only find 4 Nilotpala Lotus here, hidden in an underground cave. Players who have not begun the Aranyaka quests may not be able to access this particular location.

Once Genshin Impact gamers have collected every Nilotpala Lotus in their world, they can choose to wait for a few days before the Local Specialties spawn again, or visit their friends' world to follow the same route.

