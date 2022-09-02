Search for nurseries in forest to obtain Vasmrti: Genshin Impact Vanarana Nursery quest guide

Travelers must collect 12 Vasmrti to start the Forest Adventure Journal's third chapter in Genshin Impact. Now, that's a vague prompt, offering little in the way of information regarding where to look for the item; hence, players need a guide. There are technically two major parts to cover here:

Collecting all 12 Vasmrtis Planting all 12 of them in Vanarana

The first one is the hard part since the second half can be accomplished in a single location and is exceptionally straightforward to do. Ergo, this guide will primarily focus on how Genshin Impact players can obtain the 12 Vasmrtis scattered across Sumeru.

Where to find 12 Vasmrtis in Genshin Impact

The relevant prompt (Image via HoYoverse)

This prompt tells players what to do but not where to look for all 12 Vasmrtis scattered across the map. Hence, a map would be highly convenient for the reader. Luckily for them, the following image should make things clearer.

A map of all 12 locations (Image via HoYoverse)

The little Vasmrti symbols with dark purple outlines represent where Genshin Impact players can begin these puzzles. Finding them shouldn't be too difficult if one has access to all of Sumeru's teleport options. The main thing that Travelers will be looking for here is a little patch of weeds with a few green spirits flying above them.

However, knowing the locations is only one part of the puzzle. It is also imperative that Travelers understand how to solve them.

Touch the little green spirits here to start the puzzle (Image via HoYoverse)

The difficulty of the puzzle associated with each Vasmrti varies from one location to the next. The important thing of note is that players must:

Touch the little green spirits to start the puzzle. Step on every tile with weeds growing out of them If done correctly, players can harvest the relevant item at the end.

What the end result in the open looks like can be seen in the image below:

Genshin Impact players will see a "Harvest" option here (Image via HoYoverse)

Travelers have to carry out this entire process 12 times. Completing an individual puzzle isn't too difficult, but finding all 12 locations is the most challenging aspect of this whole ordeal. Once Genshin Impact players acquire all 12 Vasmrti, it's time to use them.

How to use all 12 Vasmrtis in Genshin Impact

The location where players can use them (Image via HoYoverse)

Now that the hard part is over, it's time to use these 12 Vasmrtis. To do that, players must head to the southwestern part of Vanarana, as marked in the above image. There will be a little farmland there with some holes in the ground. Those holes are where Travelers can use the Vasmrtis.

It doesn't matter what order they plant these seeds in, just as long as all 12 end up being placed in the area. There isn't any gimmick attached to this part of the quest, either. Once all 12 Vasmrtis are planted, it's time to wait until the Daily Reset. It happens at 4:00 am server time. The following servers operate in the given time zones:

America: UTC-5

Europe: UTC+1

Asia: UTC+8

After the reset, talk to the nearby NPCs to get the 'When the Dreams Bloom' achievement.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh