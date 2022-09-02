Return to the place where you adventured together: Agnihotra Sutra quest location in Genshin Impact

The Forest Adventure Journal contains many interesting quests for players to do in Genshin Impact 3.0. However, one particular prompt has left many Travelers confused. The prompt has to do with Chapter IV Agnihotra Sutra, in which players are told:

"If you return to the place where you adventured together, you might meet them once again..."

Most players aren't likely to know what this means without looking up a guide. For those curious to know, they need to talk to an old man with "???" above his head in Mawtiyima Forest.

Genshin Impact Agnihotra Sutra quest: Aranaga's Memory

The prompt that has stumped many Genshin Impact players (Image via HoYoverse)

This specific statement will lead players to start a quest known as Aranaga's Memory. It's a secret quest that doesn't appear in the overworld, meaning that most are bound to miss it unless they know that it exists. The upcoming image should make it quite clear where they can start Aranaga's Memory.

Use the Teleport Waypoint northwest of Mawtiyima Forest and then glide here.

The approximate location (Image via HoYoverse)

Looks can be a little deceiving since Mawtiyima Forest is fairly big vertically. The old man isn't on top of the big mushroom-looking platforms. Instead, players should jump down until they see an old man near a campfire and a green tent.

The exact location (Image via ZaFrostPet)

He will have "???" above his head. Talk to him to start a brief cutscene in which they will find out his name is Khayyam. Once that's over with, Genshin Impact players will be instructed to go to Mawtiyima.

The exact spot is marked on the map, so Travelers shouldn't have any issues finding it compared to "return to the place where you adventured together." Players will then venture further downward to talk to Khayyam once again. Nearby him is a viewpoint, so they interact with it while they're here.

Another conversation with Khayyam (Image via HoYoverse)

Players will then be instructed to go to two nearby yellow circles. It doesn't matter which one they go to first. The only aspect to keep in mind here is that Travelers must defeat the enemies in these yellow areas. The closest spot has some Hilichurls and a Pyro Abyss Mage, whereas the one further has some Fungi.

There will be an abundance of dialog for Genshin Impact players to sit through in this portion of the quest. Once they visit both plants, they will be told to meet up with Khayyaam near some Dendrogana.

Once that's done, players must return to Khayyam's camp where they first started this quest.

The final conversation for this quest (Image via HoYoverse)

Returning to Khayyam and talking to him is the final step in this Genshin Impact quest. All that's left is several minutes' worth of dialog, as otherwise, readers are essentially done with Aranaga's Memory. There are several additional quests to do after completing it, but that's a separate topic altogether.

The only hard part of Aranaga's Memory is starting it, since "return to the place where you adventured together" is extremely vague on its own.

