The Foolish Fatuus Genshin Impact quest guide: Open Sesame! secret achievement

The Foolish Fatuus is a new World Quest introduced in Genshin Impact 3.0 with a hidden achievement known as Open Sesame! However, there is a prerequisite to starting this quest. Travelers must complete all eight Strange Energy Extraction Device puzzles (also known as Saghira Machines).

It doesn't matter which order players do the eight Strange Energy Extraction Device puzzles. Since some haven't gotten started on that yet, this guide will include a small map of all eight locations for their convenience.

Genshin Impact quest guide: The Foolish Fatuus (how to get the secret achievement)

The eight puzzle locations that players must complete before attempting this quest (Image via HoYoverse)

The purple stars in the above image represent the locations for the Strange Energy Extraction Device puzzles. When the player gets near one, they will see a prompt stating:

"Find the control keys for the extractor"

These puzzles will have either two or three keys that Genshin Impact players must find.

Since this guide is primarily about the quest that comes after this puzzle, readers are recommended to consult the above video for specific key locations. Once they finish all Saghira Machine puzzles, they must go to the Eremite camp that's southwest of the Yasna Monument to start The Foolish Fatuus.

The Foolish Fatuus

The starting location (Image via HoYoverse)

Go to the above location to see a brief cutscene involving the Eremites and the Fatui. After that's done, the player will be told to fight Oleg. He's just a Fatui Pyro Agent, so they shouldn't have an issue with defeating him. After he's defeated, the player will get an "Emergency Adjustment Plan."

One will then be told to "Go to Camp 2." They will see Oleg again near the middle of the yellow circle marker, standing near some wooden stairs. Like before, the player must defeat him in combat.

Once that's over, some more dialog will play out. Humorously enough, Genshin Impact players must go to another camp and defeat Oleg yet again.

Genshin Impact players will then have to defeat a bandit by the name of Kasim (image via HoYoverse)

When Oleg is defeated for the third time, players will then be instructed to "Follow the path and go to the last camp." They will eventually see a bandit named Kasim. Defeat him to see some dialog similar to the above image.

After interrogating him, go slightly east and read a book on a crate to find out where to go next.

Players will be told to go here (Image via HoYoverse)

In this spot is a blue tent with two torches. Make sure to change the time to anywhere between 20:00 and 6:00. Afterward, take out a Pyro character and light up the torches here. There aren't many steps left until players get the hidden achievement from The Foolish Fatuus quest.

The exact location of the Fatui Stronghold will be marked on the player's map. Go there to proceed with The Foolish Fatuus quest.

Unlocking the Open Sesame! in Genshin Impact

How the entrance looks like (Image via HoYoverse)

Oleg will be behind the iron gate here. Talk to him to start another cutscene. There is only one dialog option, so select it and then follow Oleg into the stronghold. After sitting through some more dialog, another battle with Oleg will begin.

Defeat him to begin yet another conversation. All that's left is to talk to Rukh Sakh. Once Genshin Impact players do that, they will unlock the Open Sesame! hidden achievement. Completing The Foolish Fatuus also gives them 50 Primogems plus four Hero's Wits.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul