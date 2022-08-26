Proceed to the location shown in the paintings: Genshin Impact Sumeru quest guide

Genshin Impact Sumeru has lots of puzzles, and one that has a high difficulty is called Static Views. This quest will require players to proceed to the location shown in the paintings inside the Aranyaka gadget. There are 10 paintings in total, and players need to complete the quests within Aranyaka to unlock all of them in the gadget.

Each location in the paintings is not hard to find for players who have already explored crooks and nannies in Sumeru. However, gamers who travel at a slower pace may find it hard to assume which location the painting is showing. This article will guide players to all the locations shown in the paintings in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: All 10 locations for the task 'Proceed to the location shown in the paintings quest'

All 10 paintings in Aranyaka gadget (Image via HoYoverse)

Before starting, it is crucial to note that some Genshin Impact players may have less than 10 paintings in their Aranyaka gadget. They can unlock more by completing Aranyaka Chapters such as Varuna Gatha, Agnihotra Sutra, and others.

1) Statue of the Seven in Vanarana

Dig option in front of the statue (Image via HoYoverse)

Travelers can start by teleporting to the Statue of the Seven in Vanarana and go to the front of the statue to see the Dig option. A Common Chest will appear, and players can continue to the second location. Make sure the location is the real version of Vanarana in Genshin Impact and not the 'Dream' Vanarana, where players can spot various Aranara near the area.

2) Varuna Contraption in Apam Woods

Dig option near the tree bark (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to Apam Woods waypoint and head southeast near the Varuna Contraption. The Dig option should be near the tree bark that contains the orb. When trying to reach this location, take advantage of the Four-Leaf Sigils to glide to this area faster.

3) Varuna Contraption in the underground cave of Apam Woods

Dig option near the mushroom (Image via HoYoverse)

The third location is also in Apam Woods but in the underground cave. Genshin Impact gamers can teleport to the waypoint near the Coordinates of Sun and Rain Domain and head southeast near the mushroom.

4) Near an Aranara house in Mawtiyima Forest

Dig option near the stool (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the waypoint southwest of Mawtiyima Forest in Genshin Impact and glide west towards a small hut. There should be a Dig option right beside the stool at the edge of the cliff.

5) Inside a cave in Gandharva Ville

Dig option under the house (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to Gandharva Ville's Statue of the Seven and head north into the cave. Travel across the open area towards the small house in the middle of the cave. Go under the house to find the Dig option and gain a Common Chest.

6) Near Crystalflies in Mawtiyima Forest

Dig option near the flower (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to Mawtiyima Forest's northwest waypoint and glide to the east. Dig a spot where all the crystalflies gather to reveal a Common Chest.

7) In a cave near Vimara Village

Dig option near the Bouncy Mushroom (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the Statue of the Seven in Genshin Impact's Devantaka Mountain and head north to a small cave until you reach an area where there is a huge machine part. Dig near the Bouncy Mushroom to get the treasure chest.

8) Beside the lantern in Devantaka Mountain

Dig option beside the lantern (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the waypoint southwest of Devantaka Mountain and head west to the fireplace in front of a triangle-looking entrance. Beside the crooked lantern, there will be a lantern option, and once digging the treasure, Genshin Impact players will enter a conversation with Paimon.

9) Underground cave in Vanarana

Talk to an Aranara to complete the quest (Image via HoYoverse)

The ninth location can only be searched once players have completed the Shriveled Seed quest in The Chasm. Teleport to a waypoint east of Vanarana and head south over the mountain until they reach the entrance to an underground cave.

Remove the Withered Zone inside the cave while also lowering the water level. Continue into the cave until they see a Claustroflora and play the vintage lyre to discover a hidden path. There will be no Dig option in this cave. Instead, an Aranara will appear, and players can talk to it to complete the Static View quest.

10) The Chasm: The Underground Mine

Most players have probably got the 10th painting completed because the location is in The Underground Mine of Chasm in Liyue, where they need to search for a Shriveled Seed.

While all the treasure chests in the 9th location are locked until players complete the prerequisite tasks, they will still gain 8 Common Chests from all the previous locations in Genshin Impact.

