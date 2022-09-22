Genshin Impact streamer attempts the longest plunge attack ever using bizarre flying glitch

Genshin Impact streamer fobm4ster is currently attempting to set the record for the game's longest plunging attack ever completed. This plunging attack has been traveling for over 24 hours and is being livestreamed on Twitch to a huge audience.

The lengthy plunge attack takes advantage of a strange glitch involving an elevator in the Chasm that allows players to fly huge distances into the air. From this height, players can attempt a very long plunge attack, which fobm4ster is currently documenting on stream.

Players can learn more about this insane record-setting challenge here and about the Genshin Impact glitch used to set it.

Genshin Impact streamer fobm4ster uses an elevator glitch to attempt the longest plunge attack

Genshin streamer fobm4ster has taken advantage of a strange glitch involving an elevator and the game's camera system that allows players to reach insane heights. The glitch is a bit tricky to accomplish, but once fans have it down, they can fly high above anything else in the game. fobm4ster took this one step further, however, using this glitch to reach incredible heights before beginning a plunging attack that is currently surpassing the 24-hour mark.

fobm4ster @fobm4ster Genshin Space Program Attempt 2 Started today.

5 hours in, we are just about to pass the 5million meter mark, and should land around wangshu inn after 40 more hours. Genshin Space Program Attempt 2 Started today.5 hours in, we are just about to pass the 5million meter mark, and should land around wangshu inn after 40 more hours. https://t.co/DKnV6CIymq

This latest attempt is part of the Genshin Impact "space program" that fobm4ster has formed in an attempt to hold the record for the longest plunging attack ever recorded on Twitch. This plunging attack has spanned millions of meters in-game, and according to calculations from the community, it may take the plunging character all the way across Liyue's landscape.

A plunge of this length has never been recorded before, and players will definitely want to tune into the Twitch stream to watch it live.

iiamado @iiamado6 @fobm4ster the sequel: tonight's launch and plunge will (probably) drop you safely in the waters of wangshuu inn about 48 hours from now @fobm4ster the sequel: tonight's launch and plunge will (probably) drop you safely in the waters of wangshuu inn about 48 hours from now https://t.co/2S4SP8Q2hY

Genshin Impact players have calculated that Catalyst users are some of the most interesting characters to use when attempting this strange glitch, as they not only plunge vertically but also horizontally as they move. This means that they can cover a vast distance while they fall, and it seems like fobm4ster's Yanfei may end up far from where she initially began her long plunge.

Genshin Impact players who want to try this glitch out for themselves can find a guide to do so above, and the steps required are rather simple. Fans will need to head to a specific elevator in The Chasm, activate the game's picture mode, and utilize the Thinking pose that certain characters have. This will begin the rapid elevation of the character, sending them a huge distance into the game's skybox, and players can continue to hold the pose to keep rising up.

Gamers should be aware that at the conclusion of their massive plunging attack, their character will likely die from the accumulated damage. Still, it's definitely worth trying out, as it can be a fun way to see the world of Teyvat from a unique angle. A plunging attack from this high up can take a significant amount of time, so players will want to set some time aside if they try this out.

fobm4ster @fobm4ster It seems that the height of your catalyst character MAY have some attribution to how much horizontal movement you get while plunging. Our original calculations from the Genshin Space Program had put us at wangshu inn, but with the current trajectory, were landing in cuijue slope It seems that the height of your catalyst character MAY have some attribution to how much horizontal movement you get while plunging. Our original calculations from the Genshin Space Program had put us at wangshu inn, but with the current trajectory, were landing in cuijue slope https://t.co/V9j6ggIyxp

Given that fobm4ster has already broken the 24-hour mark, it's likely that the record will be set for quite some time. Fans can tune into fobm4ster's livestream on Twitch to see just how long this plunging attack will last, or keep an eye on their Twitter account for more updates.

Genshin Impact is host to some unique glitches, and this flying glitch is definitely one of the most interesting.

