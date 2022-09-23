Genshin Impact fan redesigns characters based on weapon themes

Genshin Impact's community is full of amazing artists who contribute unique fan designs and fan art. An artist, who goes by the username u/paperstraws_ on Reddit, has redesigned characters based on the palettes of some of the game's strongest artifacts and signature weapons.

Their art features some of the game's most popular characters, like Keqing, Razor, Noelle, and more. It provides a fresh take on much of the game's cast, and some of the characters look incredible with a new color palette.

Players can see more of these Genshin Impact character recolors below, and choose their favorites from the massive collection.

Genshin Impact Redditor creates incredible character redesigns for characters like Keqing, Noelle, and Childe

Genshin Impact fan u/paperstraws_ has created some incredible character redesigns for the game's cast based on some of their best weapon choices and artifact sets.

Players can see designs like a Jade Cutter colored Keqing complete with green hair and eyes, or a Whiteblind themed Noelle with shades of blue and gray throughout her design. Some of these go one step further and even include the character's weapon in the art itself.

Redesigns like Polar Star Childe and Wolf's Gravestone Razor show off the potential of these unique character designs. Childe looks incredible with the white and blue design to match the Polar Star's Snezhnayan origins.

Razor, by contrast, is dyed in deep crimson and black to match the massive greatsword he wields in battle. Players who equip their characters with these weapons will definitely appreciate these special designs that reflect some of their best armaments.

Redditor u/paperstraws_ has also created some unique character redesigns based on Artifacts that the characters commonly utilize. These include designs like a Bennett themed around the Noblesse Oblige set or a Barbara based on the Maiden Beloved set.

One of the standouts of this line of character designs is the white and red Yoimiya design based on the Shimenawa's Reminiscence set. Any player who uses Yoimiya in their teams will know that this set is incredible on her, and seeing her design reflect that is a great touch.

Players will definitely want to check out all of the art by this user, as they have adapted many of the game's unique weapons and artifacts to certain characters.

They have even covered the game's often overlooked 4-star artifacts, which will likely make old Genshin Impact players nostalgic about some of their early builds. With designs like the Defender's Will Noelle or the Berserker's set Razor, these recolors definitely show off a side of the game that fans may have forgotten about.

Genshin Impact's fan community continues to create incredible works of art, and these creative redesigns are definitely worth checking out. Fans can find the artist on Twitter, Instagram, and Reddit, where they post tons of these redesigns and other art.

Although it's unlikely that these designs will ever be available in the game, players can still look forward to new costumes and other cosmetic additions coming in future updates.

Genshin Impact has a ton of fan creations that players should make sure they check out.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far