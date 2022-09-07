Genshin Impact player spends 19 hours drawing Keqing using mathematical curves

The creativity of the Genshin Impact fanbase is boundless. There are all sorts of great artworks, cosplays, and other projects worth checking out. In this case, one dedicated player spent 19 hours recreating Keqing's official artwork in Desmos, which involved "520 manually written Bézier curves."

Here is a full link to the creative project:

It includes all relevant functions that other aspiring Desmos artists may wish to use. Otherwise, it's a pretty neat sketch of a well-loved character from a viral video game.

520 Bézier curves led to one Genshin Impact fan recreating Keqing in Desmos

The program used here is Desmos, which is intended to be a website that's primarily an online graphing calculator. However, it's become popular in recent years due to its ability to allow mathematically-inclined people to draw anything they like.

An example of that is Genshin Impact's Keqing, which readers can see before them. Anybody who doesn't care much about math won't really get into it, but it's a topic that does have several online communities revolving around it (including subreddits like r/desmos).

A full look at the drawing (Image via u/Odd_Ruin6499)

The creator doesn't have much posting history, so there aren't any other social media posts to share here aside from the original Reddit post. By the time this article was written, that user (u/Odd_Ruin6499) only had two posts and one comment.

Unsurprisingly, the reception to this work has been almost universally positive. Drawing Keqing normally isn't difficult, but doing it entirely through mathematical functions would be a herculean task for the average person.

Surprisingly, this isn't the first time a dedicated fan has drawn a Genshin Impact character on Desmos. There was another notable Reddit thread of a different person doing something similar with Venti.

That Venti drawing can be seen in this YouTube video. The methodology is different, but it's still done in Desmos, like the aforementioned Keqing art. By comparison, this art is much shorter, only being 180 equations long. At the very least, readers can watch the full video to see how it's done in real-time.

Even so, this isn't the only example of creative Desmos artists within the Genshin Impact community.

Several months before the Venti artwork was released, there was another great Desmos art related to Zhongli. All three fanart shown in this article are by different users, so it's not as if one person is monopolizing this interesting but niche market.

If the reader happens to love math and wishes to create drawings using Desmos, here is a link to the graphing calculator:

Just keep in mind that this type of art and method tends to take over a dozen hours. Desmos artwork has done historically well on the official Genshin Impact subreddit before, so the work is unlikely to be done in vain.

Keqing, Venti, and Zhongli are all lovable characters, so seeing more artwork of them is always a pleasure.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul